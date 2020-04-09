Global number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 1.5 million

Globally, the number of the confirmed infection cases of the novel coronavirus has exceeded 1.5 million, while a total of 329 thousand people are believed to have recovered. US is still the worst affected nation by the number of infections, German public broadcaster DW and American John Hopkins University report.

Global confirmed cases have exceeded 1.5 million and over 87,000 people have passed away.

On Wednesday, April 8, the US reported more than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus for the second day in a row. In the country, are over 400,000 nationally and nearly 15,000 people have died.

Situation in South Korea

Being an example in flattening the curve of the epidemic nationally, South Korea has reported a falling number of new infections. In late February and early March, South Korea was one of the worst affected countries in the world after China and was facing daily deaths.

On Thursday, April 8, the Korea Centres for Disease Control stated that 39 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, further evidence of the slowdown. Fatalities rose by four, bringing the total number of deaths to 204.