bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Monday 09.03.2020 | Name days: Ēvalds

Global oil prices drop sharply

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

March 9, 2020

oil price, OPEC, coronavirus, barrel, Russia, Saudi Arabia

Global oil prices have fallen sharply on Monday, March 9, as they lost 30% of value and rebounded to a drop of eight percent after Saudi Arabia cut its prices, AFP reports.

The New York markets tumbled at the opening with the DJIA immediately down nearly six percent, following the trend of Europe, where London, Paris and Frankfurt were all down by more than eight percent, AFP wrote.

The drop in oil prices, the steepest since the 1991 Gulf War, took place after top exporter Saudi Arabia cut the prices it charges customers following a trade row with Russia over crude production cuts, AFP reports.

Shortly after the open in New York trading was halted for 15 minutes after losses hit 7 percent.

Keywords: barrel coronavirus oil price OPEC Russia Saudi Arabia


Leave a reply

Germany calls on EU members to accept refugee children from Greek camps

The German government has expressed willingness and urged other EU member states to accept vulnerable refugee children from camps in Greece, according to German public broadcaster DW.

March 9, 2020

Global oil prices drop sharply

Global oil prices have fallen sharply on Monday, March 9, as they lost 30% of value and rebounded to a drop of eight percent after Saudi Arabia cut its prices, AFP reports.

March 9, 2020

Latvian consular service unable to assist travellers experiencing difficulties due to Covid-19

Due to the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 in foreign countries, Latvia’s consular service is unable to pay for a return ticket to Latvia in situation when the previously bought ticket is invalid, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Consular Department.

March 9, 2020

Latvia’s inflation in February reportedly 2.3%

Compared to February 2019, the average level of consumer prices rose by 2.3 % in February 2020. Prices of goods had increased by 1.9 % and prices of services by 3.1 %. Compared to 2015, consumer prices were 9.4 % higher in February 2020.

March 9, 2020

SIFFA: Latvian residents reportedly pay EUR 114.3 million in medicine markup

Last year, patients in Latvia paid a total of EUR 114.3 million or 49.24% of medicines’ self-cost in markup applied by wholesale traders and pharmacies, as reported by International Innovative Pharmaceuticals Producers director Valters Bolēvics.

March 9, 2020

Estonia to give up state road maintenance company for privatisation

AS Eesti Teed, the Estonian state road maintenance and construction firm, is profitable and the current market ensures favourable prices to the state, so the firm will be up for privatisation, ERR reports citing the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

March 9, 2020

Magnitsky case-related assets worth half a million dollars arrested

Latvian State Police’s Economic Crimes Enforcement Unit has arrested assets related to Magnitsky case worth half a million dollars, as reported by State Police Public Relations Office’s senior specialist Elīna Priedīte.

March 9, 2020

Estonia advises travellers to return from quarantine areas, if without fever

Estonian citizens have been recommended over the introduction of quarantine in northern Italy to return home from the areas if they do not have symptoms of the coronavirus-caused disease COVID-19, according to a statement by the Estonian Foreign Ministry, as cited by the ERR.

March 9, 2020

Latvia's Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro spits in the eye of US sanctions

Why does Nemiro continue risking Latvia’s economic state by maintaining friendly relations with people of questionable reputation and standing?

March 9, 2020

Dutch court starts trial into flight MH17, murder of 298 people in Ukraine

A court in the Netherlands, is opening proceedings into the downing of the flight MH17 and the murder of 298 people in 2014, in eastern Ukraine. Three Russian and one Ukrainian citizen is the suspect, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

March 9, 2020

For years tram and trolleybus drivers in Riga have lacked appropriate license

Because of Riga municipality’s negligence, tram and trolleybus drivers in Riga have not had appropriate license for ten years. Nor are there any regulations that require trams and trolleybuses to undergo regular technical examination as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.

1 comment
March 9, 2020

Coronavirus: Italy introduces travel restrictions in territories with 16 mln people

The government of Italy has introduced travel restrictions in territories hit by the novel coronavirus, where a total of 16 million people live, BBC reports.

March 9, 2020

Six more coronavirus infection cases found in Latvia

Three more infection cases with coronavirus Covid-19 have been found in Latvia, making the total number of infection cases six, according to the announcement from the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre’s on Twitter.

March 9, 2020

Weeks beginning in Latvia to be sunny and dry

This week air temperature in Latvia will reach up to +9° C. Weather will be windy and rich with precipitation, predicts Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

March 9, 2020

Week in Lithuania: PM wants more control on intelligence services, court appointed for a high-profile spying case

In Lithuania, the top news stories last week were Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis seeking more control on intelligence services, the choice of a court in a high-profile spying case and action against sports manipulation.

March 8, 2020

BNN summary of the week: Debt write-off. Latvia to care for orphans. IUB prohibition

BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Becoming active; Making the greens; Money for virus; City council tries; Children in Latvia; Prohibition and Approval.

March 8, 2020

Full text of Maxima tragedy criminal case may become available in November

The full text of the ruling made in the Maxima tragedy criminal case will be available 16 November, as confirmed by the court. The ruling may be appealed only once the full text has become available.

March 6, 2020

Lithuania conducting extensive coronavirus prevention, monitoring health of 5 000 people

In Lithuania, where by Friday, March 6, one case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed, health authorities are monitoring the health of 5 175 people, who have recently travelled to places hit by a virus outbreak abroad, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.

March 6, 2020

Final ruling in Children’s Clinical Hospital bribery case announced

This week the final ruling in the so-called Children’s Clinical Hospital bribery case was announced this week in Latvia. The accused were sentenced to considerable fines, conditional prison sentence, as well as community service.

March 6, 2020

airBaltic reduces number of seats in aircraft 4% due to coronavirus risks

Latvian national airBaltic airline has decided to reduce the number of seats in its aircraft 4%. This measure will remain in force from 23 March to 5 April, as reported by the company’s representative Alise Briede.

March 6, 2020

Estonia confirms new coronavirus cases, reaching ten in total

Estonian health authorities have confirmed a total of ten cases of the coronavirus-caused disease COVID-19 in the Baltic country. Several persons tested positive this week have taken a flight from northern Italy to Riga last weekend, ERR reports.

March 6, 2020

Planning and risk management software to be adopted for Rail Baltica

Rail Baltica joint company RB Rail has commenced the adoption of planning and risk management software to ensure efficient management of project activities and resources, as reported by the project’s representative Rūta Vētra.

March 6, 2020

NEPLP: First Baltic Channel should include Latvian news

Content creators and owner of television channel First Baltic Channel LLC Baltic Media Alliance have to provide a specific volume of Latvian news, stresses National Electronic Mass Media Council, reacting to information about a possible closure of PBK news service and termination of local content creation.

March 6, 2020

Turkey deploys police to Greek border to keep migrants at border

Greece has stated that over the past six days it has denied 34 778 attempts to cross the Turkey-EU border illegally. Ankara has announced sending 1 000 police officers against Greek border guards pushing migrants back into Turkey, BBC reports.

March 6, 2020

Weather in Latvia to remain warm and rainy on weekends and next week

At the end of the week, weather in Latvia will be influenced by high atmospheric pressure area. However, from Saturday, 7 March, onward cyclone activity will increase, bringing in clouds and precipitation. Wind speed will also increase next week, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

March 6, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Have your had to cancel travel plans because of coronavirus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
BMX track, Alfa, Cesis Castle and other nominees for Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019
PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
National Health Service urges residents to use state-funded cancer screening tests more actively
Why is peripheral sight important and how can it be improved?
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!