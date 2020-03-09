Global oil prices drop sharply

Global oil prices have fallen sharply on Monday, March 9, as they lost 30% of value and rebounded to a drop of eight percent after Saudi Arabia cut its prices, AFP reports.

The New York markets tumbled at the opening with the DJIA immediately down nearly six percent, following the trend of Europe, where London, Paris and Frankfurt were all down by more than eight percent, AFP wrote.

The drop in oil prices, the steepest since the 1991 Gulf War, took place after top exporter Saudi Arabia cut the prices it charges customers following a trade row with Russia over crude production cuts, AFP reports.

Shortly after the open in New York trading was halted for 15 minutes after losses hit 7 percent.