Government: climate and energy plan for 2030 is a step towards climate neutrality

The National Energy and Climate Plan for 2030 (NEKP) supported by Latvian Cabinet of Ministers is an intermediate stage on the path towards accomplishment of climate neutrality in 2050, ministers admitted during a meeting on Tuesday, 28 January.

Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro explained that NEKP 2030 details ten directions and more than 100 activities to promote «green» energy, energy efficiency and other activities to become closer to climate neutrality in 2050.

According to the economy minister, NEKP 2030 is an ambitious plan that will help create 10 000 new jobs. «The plan should be considered a challenge that will give our entrepreneurship a new impulse,» stresses Nemiro.

Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce agreed that NEKP 2030 will serve as an intermediate stage on the path towards climate neutrality in 2050.

«We can develop competences and create an innovative environment, new production plants and service provision locations. It will be a new economy,» said Pūce, adding that science and research will have a major role for promotion of ‘green’ economy.

Education and Science Minister Ilga Šuplinska agrees with this opinion. She pointed towards the competence of Latvian scientists and invited to involve researchers to participate in climate change talks.

Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns admits he has no objections against NEKP 2030, but the minister would like to change the plan’s detailed opportunity to voluntarily change cadatral value of real estate property depending on whether or not the building is heated.

Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš adds he supports the justice minister’s proposal, adding that people should instead be motivated to heat their buildings using the tax policy. This proposal received wider support from ministers, clarifying a specific point of NEKP 2030.

A representative of Latvian Local Governments Association also participated in the discussion. He proposed not implementing NEKP 2030 at the expense of municipal budgets. Finance Minister Jānis Reirs invited the association of local governments to consider that at the end of 2019 municipalities were paid a record large amount from PIT, collection of which turned out very good last year.

Public Utilities Commission (SPRK) representative Gatis Ābele mentioned experience of other countries, when reforms in energy sector slip on social risks.

He proposed implementing the initiative to expand the so-called protected consumer instrument, which is currently applied to electricity receipts of poor people, to also provide compensation for hot water supply to poor people.

Economy Ministry admits every discount affects the state budget. «If someone is given a discount, someone else usually pays for it,» says Nemiro.

The prime minister stressed that the principle of protected user is a state support instrument for those who have difficulty with paying bills, urging wider application of this principle. Nemiro admits this proposal will be discussed in more detail.