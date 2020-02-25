Governments urged by WHO to prepare for coronavirus pandemic

The global spread of the coronavirus currently is not a pandemic; however, countries must prepare for such a possible development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated as cited by the BBC.

A pandemic is when an infectious disease spreads easily from person to person in many countries or parts of the world.

More cases of the virus, which causes respiratory disease Covid-19, continue to emerge, with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy and Iran currently causing concern, BBC reports.

The country with most infections is China, the original source of the virus, where more than 77,000 people have the disease and over 2,600 have died.

Outside of the Asian country, more than 1,200 cases have been confirmed in about 30 other countries and there have been more than 20 lethal cases. Italy reported four more deaths on Monday, February 24, raising the total number there to seven, BBC wrote.

Meanwhile, in the Baltic states, there are currently no infections with the novel coronavirus.