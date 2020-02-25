Governments urged by WHO to prepare for coronavirus pandemic
The global spread of the coronavirus currently is not a pandemic; however, countries must prepare for such a possible development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated as cited by the BBC.
A pandemic is when an infectious disease spreads easily from person to person in many countries or parts of the world.
More cases of the virus, which causes respiratory disease Covid-19, continue to emerge, with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy and Iran currently causing concern, BBC reports.
The country with most infections is China, the original source of the virus, where more than 77,000 people have the disease and over 2,600 have died.
Outside of the Asian country, more than 1,200 cases have been confirmed in about 30 other countries and there have been more than 20 lethal cases. Italy reported four more deaths on Monday, February 24, raising the total number there to seven, BBC wrote.
Meanwhile, in the Baltic states, there are currently no infections with the novel coronavirus.
Kaljulaid points to foolishness in coalition and urges to invest more in research
Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has made a tough stance against what she called «rude and foolish statements» and urged to invest in research in her Independence Day speech, according to ERR.
Minister: Latvia is already more cautious with coronavirus than Europe
Latvia has already adopted more serious measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 than what European authorities have recommended, as confirmed by Latvia’s Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Tuesday, 25 February.
Governments urged by WHO to prepare for coronavirus pandemic
The global spread of the coronavirus currently is not a pandemic; however, countries must prepare for such a possible development, the World Health Organisation has stated as cited by the BBC.
Current Riga City Council’s terms officially ends
Today, 25 February, marks the coming into force of the Latvian Saeima’s approved Riga City Council Dissolution Law, putting an end to the current term of the city council.
Ušakovs proposes including ex-GKR politicians to Harmony’s list for snap elections in Riga
Ex-chairman of Riga City Council and Latvian member in the European Parliament Nils Ušakovs has plans to propose adding politicians who left Honour to Serve Riga to Harmony’s list of candidates for upcoming snap elections in Riga.
In Germany, car drives onto carnival crowd
In Germany, a Rose Monday carnival has been stopped by a driver driving onto its participants and injuring around 30 people, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Authorities concerned about Rimi and Maxima bread return practices
Following multiple uncovered problems with bread supply practices in retain trade, Latvia’s Competition Council has asked the largest market participants LLC Rimi Latvija and LLC Maxima Latvija to improve internal control processes, as reported by CC communication specialist Zane Gorškova.
EC not planning EU border closure over coronavirus outbreak in Italy
In the Schengen area and EU member state Italy, the dangerous coronavirus has been diagnosed to over 200 people, yet the closure of national boarders is not planned in Brussels, DW reports.
Employment among Latvian population reportedly at 65% in 2019
A total of 910 thousand people or 65 % of the population of Latvia aged 15–74 were employed in 2019. Compared to 2018, employment rate grew by 0.5 percentage points and number of employed persons by 0.6 thousand.
On 102th Independence Day, Estonians urged not to take freedom as granted
Estonia has turned 102. An independed state of Estonia was declared on February 24, 1918. «Freedom and independence are not to be taken for granted,» said Henn Põlluaas, the Estonian parliamentary speaker in an address, ERR reports.
Latvia’s unemployment level reportedly at 6.3% in 2019
61.3 thousand people aged 15–74 were unemployed in 2019. Compared to 2018, number of unemployed persons dropped by 11.5 thousand or 15.8 %.
Danish court officially decides to extradite Kristīne Misāne to Latvia
The Danish court has officially decided to have Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne extradited to her home country, as confirmed by Misāne’s lawyer in Denmark Henrik Stagetorn.
Secret minutes reveal how Latvia prepared for Moneyval exam
Ministers of Latvian government, Financial Intelligence Service and the management of Finance Capital and Market Commission had likely gathered for a Finance Sector’s Development Council meeting prior to a plenary meeting of Moneyval, which was the first of the test towards Latvia avoiding getting greylisted for insufficient prevention of money laundering, as can be concluded from the restricted access document the details of which are revealed by LTV programme De Facto.
Lithuania’s Klaipėda spends 461 000 and learns it shouldn’t introduce trams
The Lithuanian port city of Klaipėda has spent a lot on a feasibility study into the development of public transport. The 461 000-euro study found that tram or a subway transit network would not be a substantiated choice of Lithuania’s third largest city, LRT reports.
Canary Islands hit by sand storm from Sahara; stops aviation
The Spanish Canary Islands have been hit by a sand storm from the Sahara Desert. Flights were cancelled and later resumed for the most part, BBC reports.
Latvia’s president promulgates Law on Dissolution of Riga City Council
On Monday, 24 February, Latvia’s President Egils Levits promulgated Saeima’s approved Law on Dissolution of Riga City Council.
S&P Global Rating upgrades Latvia’s credit rating to historically highest level
International credit rating agency S&P Global Rating has upgraded Latvia’s credit rating from A to A+ with stable future outlook, as mentioned in the agency’s published announcement.
Merkel’s Christian Democrats get bitter result in Hamburg election
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union has received the poorest result in the federal state elections of Hamburg, according to British broadcaster BBC.
Reins over New Conservative Party once again handed over to Jānis Bordāns
Latvia’s Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns will be in charge of the New Conservative Party.
Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown
In Italy, where three people infected with the coronavirus have died, a lockdown has been imposed on 11 towns to limit the spread of the dangerous virus infection, The Guardian reports.
Cold snap expected in Latvia in night hours this week
This week daytime air temperature in Latvia will not exceed +5° C. At night, however, air temperature will drop below 0° C, as reported by Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Week in Lithuania: President proposes legislative initiatives, Tesla on lookout, Klaipėda Port faces fine
In Lithuania, the top news stories of the past week were President Gitanas Nausėda proposing nine legislative initiatives, US electric car maker Tesla considering a network of charging stations and Klaipėda Port facing a fine for allegedly discharging wastewater containing mercury.
BNN summary of the week: zoo without Līdaka. Misāne back in Latvia. Grey list avoided
The week continued with uncertainty over the situation with Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne in Denmark. While the people were mobilizing and gathering signatures at change.org website, Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General issued a European arrest order to have Misāne extradited to Latvia.
Financial Action Task Force decides to not add Latvia to its «grey list»
The world’s central anti-money laundering organization Financial Action Task Force has decided to not exercise increased monitoring of Latvia. This means the country will not be added to the organization’s «grey list», as LETA was informed by Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s office.
Latvian minister outlines Germany as an important strategic partner
Germany is a strategically important economic partner for Latvia, said Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs during his meeting with Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier on Friday, 21 February.
Recommended
- Week in Lithuania: President proposes legislative initiatives, Tesla on lookout, Klaipėda Port faces fine
- BNN summary of the week: zoo without Līdaka. Misāne back in Latvia. Grey list avoided
- Warmest winter anyone can remember is wreaking havoc on Lithuania’s nature and store shelves
- European Central Bank annuls PNB Bank’s license
Latest
- Kaljulaid points to foolishness in coalition and urges to invest more in research
- Minister: Latvia is already more cautious with coronavirus than Europe
- Governments urged by WHO to prepare for coronavirus pandemic
- Current Riga City Council’s terms officially ends
- Ušakovs proposes including ex-GKR politicians to Harmony’s list for snap elections in Riga
- In Germany, car drives onto carnival crowd
- Authorities concerned about Rimi and Maxima bread return practices | 1
- EC not planning EU border closure over coronavirus outbreak in Italy
- Employment among Latvian population reportedly at 65% in 2019
- On 102th Independence Day, Estonians urged not to take freedom as granted
Most read
- Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown | 3
- Warmest winter anyone can remember is wreaking havoc on Lithuania’s nature and store shelves
- Riga Zoological Garden board members Līdaka and Morozovs laid off
- Kristīne Misāne’s representatives say her extradition is temporarily halted
- Construction engineer Sergets sentenced to six years in prison in Maxima tragedy case
- Estonia dismisses Beijing’s call to amend intelligence report unfavourable to China | 4
- Financial Action Task Force decides to not add Latvia to its «grey list»
- Denmark cancels Misāne’s extradition to SAR in favour of extradition to Latvia
- EC not planning EU border closure over coronavirus outbreak in Italy
- Week in Lithuania: President proposes legislative initiatives, Tesla on lookout, Klaipėda Port faces fine
Most commented
- Estonia dismisses Beijing’s call to amend intelligence report unfavourable to China | 4
- Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown | 3
- Ruling in Maxima tragedy criminal case to be appealed | 1
- Authorities concerned about Rimi and Maxima bread return practices | 1
- In China, coronavirus hits prisons as 500 prisoners and guards infected | 1
- Latvia will continue fighting for fair financing in EU’s next multi-year budget | 1
- Latvia needs almost 300 million euros to afford Rail Baltica
- Financial Action Task Force decides to not add Latvia to its «grey list»
- Cyber security drill held by Estonia in NATO Parliamentary Assembly
- Secret minutes reveal how Latvia prepared for Moneyval exam
Top 5 Business news
- Warmest winter anyone can remember is wreaking havoc on Lithuania’s nature and store shelves
- Construction engineer Sergets sentenced to six years in prison in Maxima tragedy case
- Week in Lithuania: President proposes legislative initiatives, Tesla on lookout, Klaipėda Port faces fine
- European Central Bank annuls PNB Bank’s license
- BNN summary of the week: zoo without Līdaka. Misāne back in Latvia. Grey list avoided
Top 5 Social news
- Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown
- Warmest winter anyone can remember is wreaking havoc on Lithuania’s nature and store shelves
- Riga Zoological Garden board members Līdaka and Morozovs laid off
- Kristīne Misāne’s representatives say her extradition is temporarily halted
- Construction engineer Sergets sentenced to six years in prison in Maxima tragedy case
Top 5 World news
- Italy hit by lethal coronavirus cases puts 11 towns on lockdown
- Kristīne Misāne’s representatives say her extradition is temporarily halted
- Estonia dismisses Beijing’s call to amend intelligence report unfavourable to China
- Financial Action Task Force decides to not add Latvia to its «grey list»
- EC not planning EU border closure over coronavirus outbreak in Italy
Top 5 Video
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
- Video: European Spitzenkandidaten debate key EU issues in Brussels
Newest galleries
- In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
- Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
- PHOTO: doctors and opponents of municipal reform protest outside the Saeima
- PHOTO: State Fire and Rescue Service urges government to provide more funding
Newest comments
-
Harvey @ 2020-02-25 10:26:04
-
Zerry @ 2020-02-24 20:52:42
The practices and harsh rules what these big retailers are generally using should be checked very carefully. Small suppliers are in sh... with them, but cannot keep noise due to possible end of cooperation.
-
kushal kumar @ 2020-02-24 17:16:14
According to news reports on 24 February , 2020 , six persons have died on account of Coronavirus in Italy so far while over 200 persons are confirmed having been infected. A news report published in a daily at the same time has referred to the statement of the Director General Of Health Services in W.H.O. which said that its experts were travelling to the heart of the epidemic. The African leaders are said to have been told to prepare for the outbreak’s global spread. In this context , it may be apt to refer the readers to the following message in an email of 3rd February 2020 this Vedic astrology writer had sent to a friend CEO of a company in Asia:- “ Feb 3 , 2020 : I may share with you that the ailment is likely to enormously aggravate after 11 February 2020 while three months period from April to June 2020 looks to be one of major worrisome”. And , it is on record that there was sudden unprecedented upsurge of cases reported on 12 February and after for some days. In fact , as soon as the ailment came to light widely on 14 January 2020 , this writer had alerted by saying that the problem was likely to assume more striking power and stay longer. It could have major worrisome concerns from April to June and October to December in 2020 with potential tendency to reach out as far as December 2021 in vulnerable countries unless an effective solution was found out meanwhile. As regards Italy , this Vedic astrology writer had alerted the country through article -“ Potential of stars for Italy in soon coming year 2020” - published on 15 December , 2019 at www.astralis.it/Kumar02.htm. The predictive alert had suggested for taking of more care and appropriate strategy in Italy against health hazards during mid-March to June 2020. It was also mentioned that the scenario can also mean worrisome ailments involving respiratory system in the body. Going by news reports of 22 February , 2020 , it can be said that the alert for Italy as well was closely accurate. Note :- This writer’s another monumental work can be found at wisdom-magazine.com/Article.aspx/5176/.
-
Rachel @ 2020-02-24 15:54:16
-
Ray @ 2020-02-21 19:15:25