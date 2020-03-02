Greece denies 9 800 attempts to cross into EU illegally in 24 hours

Greek authorities have declared their highest alert level after it denied 9 877 attempts to cross the Turkish-Greek (EU) border in the wake of Turkey’s decision to allow migrants to reach the border, German public broadcaster DW reports.

Land and sea patrols in the Greece’s northeast will be stepped up, according to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Turkish authorities are pressuring the EU to support Turkey’s military actions in the Syrian Civil War and have declared its border to Greece open for the millions of displaced people currently in the country, DW wrote.

Thousands of migrants then came by bus, car, taxi and foot to the border with many attempting to cross into Greece; however, only a few dozen actually made it across the border with Greece deploying heavy border control measures. Meanwhile, on the sea border, there has been an influx of people attempting to reach the Eastern Aegean Islands, with more than 1,000 people arriving in Greece since the morning of Sunday, March 2, DW reports.