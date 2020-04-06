Greece introduces quarantine in two migrant centres

Authorities in Greece have introduced the restrictions of a lockdown in two migrant centres after people tested positive for COVID-19, German public broadcaster DW reports.

On Sunday, April 5, authorities announced that Malakasa, a second migrant camp has been placed under lockdown restrictions after a 53-year-old Afghan migrant tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Public health authorities are trying to find the chain of transmission, yet it could prove difficult with the camp hosting some 1,800 people.

Earlier last week, authorities placed the Ritsona migrant camp in northern Greece under lockdown. Both camps will remain under quarantine for at least 14 days, Greece’s migration ministry stated.

A total of over 110,000 migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa live in overcrowded camps across the country, including 40,000 who live in squalid conditions on five Eastern Aegean Islands, DW reports.