Greece: Migrant influx has reached limits and EU must help with firm policy

As Greece struggles to accommodate tens of thousands of people having arrived via routes of irregular immigration, Athens has stated the ongoing influx has reached the limits of the country.

British news portal The Guardian reports, citing the UN Refugee Agency, that targeted by people smugglers, Greece has been at the sharp end of migration flows, hosting close to 90,000 refugees and migrants nationwide – a greater number than the combined total of asylum seekers registered in Italy, Spain, Malta and Cyprus.

In September alone 10,551 newcomers arrived, the highest in a single month since the deal.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has appealed to the EU to exhibit more solidarity towards Greece and other frontline states struggling to cope with ever more refugees and migrants, The Guardian wrote.

«This is not a Greek-Turkish problem,» he said as the officials visited Athens. «[It’s] an issue that affects the European Union as a whole and we are looking forward to your help, as well as a firm European policy, to address it.»