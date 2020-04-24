bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Healthcare institutions in Latvia lose 13 million euros because of idleness in April

LETA
April 24, 2020
Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele

Because of idleness caused by the spread of COVID-19 in April, healthcare institutions have lost a total of EUR 13 million. The state is committed to compensating them EUR 7.1 million, as confirmed by Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele at a press-conference on Thursday, 23 April.

Multiple healthcare services were limited to ensure safety for patients and doctors. The minister explained this was done to limit the risk of the virus spreading in healthcare institutions and keep healthcare workers prepared for a possible increase of COVID-19 patients in the country.

In spite of idleness, equipment and rooms are kept prepared even though services are not actively provided.

Therefore, to cover rising expenditures, healthcare institutions are provided compensation of EUR 7.1 million.

«With our today’s decision the portion of the tariff the state has signed agreements on with healthcare institutions that includes labour pay, production fees and administrative expenditures, healthcare institutions will be compensated for the losses caused by restrictions on healthcare services,» explained the politician.

By providing this compensation, healthcare institutions will be asked to use said funding only on specific goals. «Healthcare institutions will be allowed to use the compensation amount only to pay wages, social insurance fees, production costs and administrative costs,» stressed Viņķele, adding that «this funding will not be allowed to be used on procurement of equipment or other purposes».

The expanded order On Declaration of a State of Emergency explains this fee to the National Health Service will be paid for state-financed healthcare services not provided during the state of emergency.

Compensation will be paid to healthcare institutions if the actual volume of services during the state of emergency – together with the volume of services from previous periods – is lower than the volume covered by the contract signed with the National Health Service. The fee does not provide for compensation of patient fees.

Read also: Latvian government to invest EUR 49.91 million into Riga Airport’s base capital

As previously reported, because of the spread of COVID-19 in Latvia the government has adopted different kinds of restrictions for private and state-financed healthcare services.

Certain healthcare services were restored just recently in Latvia. This includes state-organized breast cancer screening, examinations authorized by family doctors, first-time examination from some specialists, as well as dentistry and diabetic foot care.

Healthcare Ministry notes that at the same time, healthcare institutions have to comply with multiple safety measures.

