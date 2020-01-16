Healthcare Ministry proposes single social fees rate for specialized tax regimes

One percentage point social fee rate for healthcare will be applied not only to general tax regime participants but also those working in special tax regime, such as microenterprises, patent payers and royalty recipients, according to a proposal for Latvian Healthcare Ministry.

According to the ministry’s representative Anna Strapcāne, to introduce solidary participation in healthcare and prevent discrimination of Latvian taxpayers status-wise, Healthcare Ministry has prepared proposals for public discussions, offering the introduction of sustainable and unified state-financed healthcare services accessible to all Latvian residents.

At the same time, certain groups – children, pensioners, repressed persons, the unemployed, invalids and others – will remain supported by the state.

This list will be expanded with multiple new groups, such as persons who take care of a mature person diagnosed with I or II group disability.

Currently employers who pay social fees provide a great deal of contribution to healthcare accessibility, because 1% of social fees are diverted towards healthcare funding. At the same time there is a number of employees for whom social fees are paid but healthcare contributions are not – royalty recipients, patent payers, microenterprise employees, seasonal field workers, self-employed (pay 5% fees for pensions).

To prevent differences that are not objective and create the risk of discrimination, Healthcare Ministry prepared some changes. On 15 January they were submitted for public discussions. More information is available at Healthcare Ministry’s website.

If the planned changes come to force 1 January 2021, it is planned that next year’s funding for healthcare may increase EUR 17.5 million, the ministry explains.

As previously reported, when amending Healthcare Financing Law, Latvian government supported last year the proposal from minister Ilze Viņķele’s proposal to liquidate the two-basket healthcare system and have it replaced with a unified assortment of healthcare services. At the same time, an objective was given to present a proposal for a sustainable system to be adopted alongside changes to the tax policy in 2021.

The Saeima’s previously adopted amendments provide for the government to develop and present a new legislative draft to the Saeima by 31 March 2020.