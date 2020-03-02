Healthcare workers who had been to countries affected by Covid-19 may be quarantined

On 2 March Latvia’s Crisis Management Council was provided a recommendation to establish a 14-day quarantine for all state social care institutions, as well as pre-school education institution workers who have returned from countries affected by the new coronavirus, said Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.

She said this 14-day quarantine is applicable for all of Healthcare Ministry’s healthcare institutions’, including major university hospitals’ workers.

The new virus is not yet well-researched. This means there could be situations impossible to predict and a relevant algorithm could be developed after something has happened, said the minister. She mentioned the case in Norway, when it turned out a doctor there had visited territories affected by the coronavirus and did not observe any symptoms after returning. So he went to work, but later it turned out he was infected with Covid-19. Latvian authorities are trying to learn from this, said the minister.

She confirmed Latvian authorities actively follow topical developments in the situation with the new coronavirus and are prepared to act. «Services are on high alert. We gather nearly every day, and this is no mere formality,» claims Viņķele.

As for last week’s development with Iranian citizen infected with Covid-19 passing through Riga to Estonia, Viņķele said most of the passengers who were on the same trip with the Iranian citizen have been contacted. Some of the passengers did not respond to initial attempts to contact them.

She reminded that people who have been to countries affected by the coronavirus or have contacted with people infected with Covid-19,

should observe their health for 14 days and if no symptoms surface, they can return to their normal lives. However, if symptoms do appear, it is important to call 113 and contact the Emergency Health Service to report the situation.

Viņķele adds patients suffering from mild symptoms of upper respiratory viral illness may not show symptoms of the new coronavirus even if they are infected. To avoid such situations, patients undergoing Covid-19 tests are asked to also undergo additional tests for other possible diseases. If no other viruses are found and the patient still shows symptoms, such a person is to be put under monitoring, admits the minister.

So far 114 people in Latvia have been tested for Covid-19 coronavirus. Not a single case has been confirmed so far, as reported by Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre.