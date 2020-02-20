Highest volume of harvested grains recorded in Latvia’s history in 2019

In 2019 the highest harvested production of grain was recorded – 3.2 million tonnes, which is 1.1 million tonnes or 1.5 times more than a year ago.

The average grain yield per one hectare reached 42.6 ql., which is the second highest grain yield in the history of Latvia (44.9 ql. were harvested in 2015). Exports of grain reached the record amount as well – 2.8 million t or EUR 518 million, according to the provisional data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Last year, a record high harvested production of grain was reached, which is very important upturn after the long-term dryness in 2018 that led to harvested production amounting to 2.1 million tonnes and average yield of 29.8 ql. The high harvested production was facilitated by both high yield and wider areas of cereals – cereal cropland covered 742.3 thousand ha, which is 51.4 thousand ha or 7.5 % more than a year ago and the widest cereal area in the history of Latvian agriculture.

Harvested production of grain was influenced by the increase in share of winter cereal areas in the total cereal cropland – from 35.4 % in 2018 to 58.8 % in 2019 (50.4 % in 2015). In 2019, harvested production of winter cereals reached 2.2 million tonnes (the highest indicator in the history of Latvia), and the average yield thereof constituted 50.7 ql./ha. The highest yield of winter cereals was reached in 2015 – 53.5 q/ha.

In 2019, the highest harvested production of winter wheat was harvested – 2.0 million tonnes or 62.0 % of the total harvested production of cereals; the average yield thereof reached 51.8 ql./ha, which is the second highest yield of winter wheat (55.3 ql./ha in 2015). Out of the harvested production of winter wheat, 781.8 thousand tonnes or 39.8 % were harvested in Zemgale region.

In 2019, the greatest volume of cereal products was exported to Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and Turkey. Out of all cereal products exported, wheat and meslin took 82 % (2.3 million tonnes or EUR 417 million). More statistics for imports and exports of cereals is available in the interactive foreign trade statistics tool available on the CSB website eksports.csb.gov.lv.

In 2019, totally 2.4 million t of grain were purchased – 699.2 thousand t or 40.1 % more than a year ago, however average purchase price of grain declined – from 168.34 EUR/t in 2018 to 155.97 EUR/t in 2019 or by 7.3 %.

In 2019, wheat accounted for 81.4 % of the grain purchased (80.9 % in 2018); 85.5 % of the volume purchased met food quality requirements (84.0 % in 2018). The share of food rye in the total volume of purchased rye grew from 70.0 % in 2018 to 82.9 % in 2019.

In 2019, rape areas occupied 140.1 thousand ha, which is 16.5 thousand ha or 13.4 % more than a year ago and the widest rape area recorded in the history of Latvian agriculture. As the average yield from one hectare rose from 18.6 ql. in 2018 to 29.0 ql.in 2019, the total rape seed yield grew by 176.0 thousand t or 76.7 %. Significant upturn in the harvested production of rape seeds was facilitated by the rise in share of winter rape up to 83.1 %, as the average yield thereof reached 31.1 ql./ha.

In 2019, areas of potato plantations rose slightly – only by 0.1 thousand ha or 0.7 %, while harvested production of potatoes grew by 17.6 %, reaching the average yield of 224 ql./ha (191 ql./ha in 2018).

2019 was favourable for open-field vegetables. Last year, 172.9 thousand tonnes of vegetables were produced (including in greenhouses), and it is 33.8 thousand tonnes or 24.3 % more than in 2018. The rise was affected by a significant increase in the average yield of vegetables from one open field hectare – from 155 ql./ha in 2018 to 192 ql./ha in 2019. During the period, 11.2 thousand tonnes of vegetables were produced in greenhouses, which is 0.3 thousand t less than a year ago.