Home. Soap. Two metres – SPKC reminds residents of the main safety measures

COVID-19 coronavirus spreads through direct contact with an infected person through droplets when a person sneezes of coughs, or by touching surfaces the infected person had previously sneezed or coughed on.

This is why the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre’s (SPKC) experts stress the main safety measures:

1.Residents should stay home, work remotely when possible and avoid crowded places;

2.Residents should wash their hands often and do it for at least 20 seconds at a time. It is especially important to wash hands after returning home from visiting public places, contacting with sick people, after going to the bathroom, before eating and in other cases;

3.Residents should maintain a 2 m distance from other people when going outside.

Compliance with these simple recommendations is a major step towards limiting the spread of COVID-19!

SPKC has commenced a public awareness campaign to keep residents informed of COVID-19 preventive measures to help prevent the spread of the infection.

As part of the campaign, SPKC plans to publish information ads on radio, TV, internet portals, social networks and in poster form.

SPKC reminds the symptoms of the illness caused by COVID-19 coronavirus include: increased body temperature, coughing, throat swelling and difficulty with breathing. These symptoms usually surface gradually. Some people become infected and show no symptoms. Most people (80%) recover from the illness without special treatment.

Approximately one out of six people infected with COVID-19 experiences heavy symptoms, including difficulty with breathing and high fever. Older people and those suffering from cardiovascular problems or sugar diabetes are at the highest risk of getting infected.

SPKC is able to provide residents the option to receive information about COVID-19 by calling the hotline 67387661.