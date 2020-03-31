bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Tuesday 31.03.2020 | Name days: Gvido, Atvars

Hungary expands rule of Orbán’s government over COVID-19

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

March 31, 2020
Hungary, coronavirus, stay home, stay safe, wash your hands, mind the gap, disinfect, pandemic

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán

The Hungarian parliament has passed a draft law to allow the government of Viktor Orbán to extend the term of the emergency situation and rule by decree to fight the spread of COVID-19, German public broadcaster DW reports.

The draft law passed on Monday, March 30, allows the government to indefinitely extend the country’s state of emergency and the attached rule-by-decree powers, according to a draft of the bill posted on March 20 on the parliament website. Normally such extensions would need approval by Hungary’s parliament, DW wrote.

Hungarian opposition politicians, human rights groups, and Europe’s leading human rights organization the Council of Europe have spoken out against the move, which does not make clear how long the emergency powers will be in effect.

The draft law also sets forth the introduction of jail terms of up to five years for people who spread disinformation about the virus or measures against it, raising concern about the future of freedom of press in Hungary, DW wrote.

Keywords: coronavirus disinfect Hungary mind the gap pandemic stay home stay safe wash your hands


Leave a reply

Electricity price drops to the lowest level of the past seven years

This year there has been a rapid decline of electricity wholesale price in Latvia. Nord Pool price in Latvia’s area reached its historically lowest point in March, according to market data of the Public Utilities Commission.

March 31, 2020

Riga city executive director Juris Radzevičs temporarily suspended from his post

The head of Riga city municipality’s interim administration Edvīns Balševics has suspended the city’s executive director Juris Radzevičs from his post.

March 31, 2020

Fuel sales in Estonia down by 30% to 50%

Petrol stations in Estonia have during the outbreak of COVID-19 and emergency restrictions observed a significant fall in the sales of fuel, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

March 31, 2020

BNN INTERVIEW | How is COVID-19 used to prolong Lembergs’ trial?

Attempts to prolong Aivars Lembergs’ trial still continue. The accused are trying to use the state of emergency in the country as an excuse to cancel hearings. But when asked about the option to organize trials via video conference, the accused say – let the state pay for a computer and internet connection, as they would not use theirs for such a task, BNN was told by prosecutor Juris Juriss.

March 31, 2020

UK urged to extend Brexit transition period; London says: «No»

The European Parliament’s most influential faction has suggested the United Kingdom to prolong its the transition period of its withdrawal from the European Union over the effects of the pandemic of COVID-19, The Guardian reports.

March 31, 2020

COVID-19 update in Baltics. 398 in Latvia, 533 in Lithuania, 745 in Estonia

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 398. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, reports 533 confirmed cases. The latest data for Estonia points to 715 confirmed coronavirus infection cases.

March 31, 2020

31 March marks coming into force of new social distance requirements in cafes

Latvia’s Economy Ministry has developed social distancing requirements in public catering places. The new requirements will come to force Tuesday, 31 March, the ministry reports.

March 31, 2020

Italy prolongs lockdown, registers slowed infection rate with COVID-19

The government of Italy has extended its nationwide restrictions of movement, gathering and business operations until Easter, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

March 31, 2020

Latvian government supports providing EUR 150 million to airBaltic

To overcome the economic crisis, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers conceptually supports allocating EUR 150 million into the base capital of Latvia’s national airline airBaltic, according to minutes of 24 March meeting of the government.

March 31, 2020

Hungary expands rule of Orbán’s government over COVID-19

The Hungarian parliament has passed a draft law to allow the government of Viktor Orbán to extend the term of the emergency situation and rule by decree to fight the spread of COVID-19, German public broadcaster DW reports.

March 31, 2020

Latvian government imposes new restrictions on public gatherings

A new restriction imposed by the Latvian government states that no more than two people are allowed to gather in a room of a public place. This restriction will not extend to people living in the same household, parents and their children, as well as persons performing duties associated with their profession.

March 30, 2020

Round timber price decline observed in Latvia in first half-year of 2019

Compared to the 1st half of 2019, the average purchase prices both of coniferous round timber and of deciduous trees fell in the 2nd half of 2019. The largest drop was recorded in the prices of black alder sawlogs in diameter 18–24 cm, while the smallest decline was observed in the prices of asp sawlogs in diameter 18–24 cm.

March 30, 2020

Detachment to grow harder, important to maintain routine, says Estonian psychologist

A psychologist in Estonia, where an emergency situation has been in place for ten days amid a COVID-19 outbreak, has evaluated that it will become harder to live in isolation and suggested having a daily routine, ERR reports.

March 30, 2020

KPV LV picks Nemiro as vice-chairman despite reputation problems

Ralfs Nemiro and Ēriks Pucens were picked as KPV LV political party chairman Atis Zakatistovs deputies during the first online meeting of the newly-elected management board, as reported by the party.

March 30, 2020

Why does Latvia’s Interior Affairs Minister want the football federation president’s post?

Although Latvian Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens should be putting all effort into his direct duties and measures to limit COVID-19, he, in spite of Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s objections, he still intends to run for the post of president of Latvian Football Federation.

March 30, 2020

Latest COVID-19 data for Baltics. 376 in Latvia, 484 in Lithuania, 715 in Estonia

The number of COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 376, which is the lowest number of infections among Baltic States. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 484 infections. 44 of the infected people are medical workers.

March 30, 2020

Rīgas satiksme cancels most discounts for the duration of state of emergency

On 27 March Riga City Council’s interim administration decided to cancel most of the discounts offered to residents in public transport to reduce passenger flow and limit the spread of COVID-19, as reported by the city council.

March 30, 2020

In Spain, 838 people die from COVID-19 one day

In Spain, in one day to Sunday, March 29, 838 people have died from health problems related to COVID-19. Meanwhile, in Italy, for the second consecutive day, the number of lethal cases dropped.

March 30, 2020

COVID-19 confirmed for Stradins Hospital surgeon

Infection with COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed for a surgeon working at Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital, as reported by LTV programme Panorāma.

March 30, 2020

airBaltic to recover pre-crisis operation volumes in 2021, if not sooner

Latvia’s national airline airBaltic may recover its pre-crisis operation volumes in 2021, if not sooner, says airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss.

March 30, 2020

Russia closes land border; trucks exempt from ban

Russia is closing from Monday, March 30, its borders in a measure to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, but cargo trucks will be allowed to cross the border, Russian state news agency TASS reports.

March 30, 2020

Covid-19 update in Baltics. 347 in Latvia, 437 in Lithuania, 679 in Estonia

The number of Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 347, which is the lowest number of infections among Baltic States. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 437 infections.

March 30, 2020

Week in Lithuania: 5th person succumbs to COVID-19, court postpones January 13 case hearing, new ambassadors appointed

Last week, in Lithuania, the President urged EU leaders to be tougher on COVID-19 after the fifth person in Lithuania died from COVID-19. In other news, Senukai retail chain was cleared by Competition watchdog and a court postponed the hearing of the January 13 case.

March 29, 2020

BNN summary of the week: Muižnieks reinstated as rector. Friendly fuel prices

BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: State of Emergency, Post, Outlook, Solutions, Opinion and Price decline.

March 29, 2020

1 500 people have returned to Latvia since the beginning of state of emergency

After 27 March, no repatriation flights are planned for Latvian citizens unless it is an emergency, as confirmed by Latvian Foreign Affairs Ministry’s press-secretary Jānis Beķeris.

March 27, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Do you support closing shopping centres during the state of emergency?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
25 March – Remembrance Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide
Remember to reset the clock! Daylight saving time starts 29 March
Netflix agrees to cut streaming bitrate in Europe (1)
PHOTO: Tallink ship Romantika carries Baltic residents from Germany (2)
Saeima reaches out to residents born on 4 May 1990
BMX track, Alfa, Cesis Castle and other nominees for Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019
PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
National Health Service urges residents to use state-funded cancer screening tests more actively
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!