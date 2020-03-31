Hungary expands rule of Orbán’s government over COVID-19

The Hungarian parliament has passed a draft law to allow the government of Viktor Orbán to extend the term of the emergency situation and rule by decree to fight the spread of COVID-19, German public broadcaster DW reports.

The draft law passed on Monday, March 30, allows the government to indefinitely extend the country’s state of emergency and the attached rule-by-decree powers, according to a draft of the bill posted on March 20 on the parliament website. Normally such extensions would need approval by Hungary’s parliament, DW wrote.

Hungarian opposition politicians, human rights groups, and Europe’s leading human rights organization the Council of Europe have spoken out against the move, which does not make clear how long the emergency powers will be in effect.

The draft law also sets forth the introduction of jail terms of up to five years for people who spread disinformation about the virus or measures against it, raising concern about the future of freedom of press in Hungary, DW wrote.