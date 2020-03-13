airBaltic plans to reduce employee numbers by 400 or more people

Latvian national airline airBaltic plans to reduce the number of employees. The airline plans to temporarily cut 400 jobs or more. It is also planned to shut down several routes, as LTV programme Rīta Panorāma was told by airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss.

«If planes don’t fly, we have no reason to employ crew members,» said Gauss, adding that the airline currently has around 1 800 employees.

He also said it is planned to cancel approximately 3 700 flights in the next three months. «We have to close 23 out of 100 routes,» said the head of airBaltic.

At the same time, he stresses airBaltic is a financially stable company, adding these measures are implemented to overcome the crisis. «These are temporary measures because of the crisis. We have to be prepared to restart flights after the crisis,» said Gauss, adding that airBaltic is very important for Latvia’s economy.

Gauss also stresses that after the crisis there will be new opportunities for the airline, because not all airlines will overcome the crisis and adapt.

In 2019 airBaltic carried 5.049 million passengers to destinations around the world.

airBaltic provides direct flights from Riga to more than 70 destinations. The airline also services direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius. Latvian state owns 80.05% of shares in airBaltic. Danish investor Lars Tussen’s owned Aircraft Leasing 1 owns nearly 20% of shares.

BNN had previously reported that because of the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus spread in Latvia, authorities have declared a state of emergency until Easter.

The state of emergency is in place from the moment it was approved until 14 April. During this period of time, authorities will do their best to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Healthcare Ministry is put in charge of coordinating the work of responsible institutions during the state of emergency.

During the state of emergency state and municipal institutions will have to assess the possibility and create opportunities to provide face-to-face services remotely.

To visit pre-school education facilities, parents have to submit a written confirmation by 13 March that neither they nor their children have been to countries affected by Covid-19 countries and territories and have not been in contact with Covid-19 patients, and that they do not have an opportunity to observe their children in person.

Additionally face-to-face education process has been halted in all education facilities, ensuring the option for remote education starting from 13 March 2020. The only exception is centralized state exams.

All cultural education, sports and hobby group activities, such as practice, competition and rehearsals have been put on hold.

As of 13 March all public events, gatherings, processions and protests bigger than 200 people are cancelled or banned.

Tourism service providers are expected to offer re-scheduling options for trips to countries affected by Covid-19, returning from which requires travellers to undergo special preventive measures in accordance with information published by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre’s on its website.

If possible, residents are urged to cancel, re-schedule or reconsider business trips to countries and territories affected by Covid-19.

It is also necessary to ensure people with symptoms of upper respiratory infection are not employed in jobs associated with working with other people.

Visits of third persons to healthcare institutions, social care institutions and prisons will be limited, except with permission from the institution’s head. Specific rights of prisoners will be limited also. This will be decided by the prison chief.

Private persons are also advised to refrain from travelling to foreign countries.

Persons who have recently returned from countries and territories affected by Covid-19 will have to undergo special preventive measures. This includes staying quarantine for 14 days after returning to observe their health.

If symptoms of upper respiratory infections appear, such as runny nose, cough, sore throat, high body temperature, breathing problems, are urged to call 113 immediately upon spotting the symptoms. Persons should self-isolate in their home and stay in contact with their family doctor and other medical personnel.