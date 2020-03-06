airBaltic reduces number of seats in aircraft 4% due to coronavirus risks

Latvian national airBaltic airline has decided to reduce the number of seats in its aircraft 4%. This measure will remain in force from 23 March to 5 April, as reported by the company’s representative Alise Briede.

The airline has also cancelled 90 flights between Riga and Milan to further reduce the risk of coronavirus spread from Italy to Latvia.

According to airBaltic route network office’s senior vice-president Wolfgang Reuss, because outlooks for future short-term bookings have not improved a decision has been made to temporarily adapt the flight schedule to reduce costs and preserve efficiency levels.

Briede says the airline will personally contact passengers who had booked tickets for affected flights to offer alternatives. The passengers affected by the reduction of flights to and from Milan will be able to re-book their flights free of charge to other times or through other destinations within airBaltic destinations in this area – Zurich, Geneva, Munich or Vienna.

«airBaltic plans to continue flights from Riga to Milan and Verona until 23 March in accordance with planned schedule.»

The airline invites passengers to follow recommendations from healthcare institutions and follow hygiene advice to wash hands. Nevertheless, the airline adds that based on information from the World Health Organization the possibility of infection during a flight is very low.

To reduce risks, passengers who are sick are urged to postpone their trip until they recover.