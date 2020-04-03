airBaltic to cancel up to 50% of planned flights until November 2020

As the crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic continues in Latvia, the country’s national airline airBaltic has decided to cancel nearly 50% of planned flights until November 2020, as reported by the airline’s representative Alise Briede.

She says the airline actively adapts its flight network and flight schedule in accordance with the temporarily reduced aircraft fleet so that it is possible to restore regular flights once the crisis is over.

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss says that considering the major impact on demand, the airline plans to recover operations gradually. «Once it is possible, we will start with a reduced fleet of aircraft, which will service flights every day starting with our most popular destinations. With every next week we will start using more aircraft and offer more flights,» he added.

airBaltic has also decided to postpone flights on new routes originally planned for 2020 summer season from all three Baltic States. It has also been decided to halt flights on multiple additional routes.

Passengers whose bookings are affected by these changes will be contacted by the airline personally by e-mail and they will be offered travel alternatives. Updated travel information is available on airBaltic website.

airBaltic continues offering customers charter flights and freight flights.

As previously reported, airBaltic plans to reduce the number of employees by nearly 700 people. The airline has also cancelled most flights as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

«This year’s general capacity will be reduced by approximately 40%. Respectively, we also want to adapt the number of employees with this expectation. We have warned state employment institutions and trade unions of our plans to lay off approximately 700 people,» Gauss said.

He said the plan is to reduce the number of employees to 1 000 people so that airBaltic is able to operate and return to making profits as soon as possible. Once growth restarts, those people will be re-hired again, said Gauss.

As previously reported, airBaltic audited turnover for 2019 was EUR 503.281 million, which is 23.1% more when compared to 2018. However, the airline suffered losses worth EUR 7.729 million as opposed to profits a year prior.

airBaltic was registered on 1995 with base capital of EUR 256.473 million, according to information from Firmas.lv.

Latvian state owns 80.05% of airBaltic shares and Danish businessman and investor Lars Tussen’s owned Aircraft Leasing 1 owns nearly 20% of shares.