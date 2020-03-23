airBaltic to carry Baltic residents from Frankfurt and London to Riga

After a request from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia and with permit from the Ministry of Transport, Latvian airline airBaltic has scheduled additional special flights from Frankfurt and London to Riga and vice versa.

These flights will be able to transport up to 140 passengers.

Nationals of the Republic of Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania as well as permanent residents of the relevant countries who wish to return are encouraged to book tickets for these flights via airBaltic telephone call centre dedicated phone line +371 67207771.

The airline urges passengers to keep in mind that they will have to provide and confirm their passport data when booking flights over the phone.

airBaltic invites all passengers arriving with any symptoms of the disease to contact the medical staff in Riga International Airport at arrival sectors E and C before baggage reclaim.

Passengers arriving from virus affected territories are obliged to stay at home quarantine for 14 days.

As previously reported, Latvia’s Crisis Management Council and the government decided on 14 March to limit the time of all culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure activities during the state of emergency – they are not allowed to go past 23:00.

Additionally, the government has decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of unorganized culture, education, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.

Those who return from abroad have to remain in self-isolation for 14 days.

To limit the spread of Covid-19, Latvia’s Crisis Management Council and government decided to declare a state of emergency until 14 April and shut down all international passenger services for the duration of the state of emergency.