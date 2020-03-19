airBaltic to carry Baltic residents from Larnaca to Riga

Following a request from the Republic of Latvia Foreign Affairs Ministry and with permission from Transport Ministry, Latvian national airBaltic airline will carry out a flight from Larnaca to Riga, as confirmed by the company’s representative Alise Briede.

The flight will depart from Larnaca at 13:35 (local time) on Thursday, 19 March. Up to 140 passengers will be able to return using this flight.

Briede says Latvian, Estonian and Lithuanian citizens, as well as permanent residents of these countries who wish to return are invited to book seats for this flight by calling airBaltic call centre using a special hotline +371 67207771. The ticked price is EUR 289.73, including one unit of registered luggage, as well as one unit of hand luggage.

airBaltic is in close contact with Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to coordinate demand for other flights. Briede asks residents to keep in mind that by booking seats by phone, passengers will have to provide and confirm their passport information, the airline notes.

airBaltic invites all arriving passengers with symptoms of Covid-19 infection to turn to doctors at Riga International Airport E and C Arrival sectors before receiving baggage. Passengers arriving from areas affected by the virus have to undergo a compulsory 14-day self-isolation.