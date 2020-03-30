airBaltic to recover pre-crisis operation volumes in 2021, if not sooner

Latvia’s national airline airBaltic may recover its pre-crisis operation volumes in 2021, if not sooner, says airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss.

He notes airBaltic is experiencing a new drop of new ticket bookings. Nevertheless, the airline is prepared to recover operations as soon as possible. The number of new bookings has declined 98%.

«If we compare revenue of the past 30 days with last year, the decline is EUR 23 million and 320 000 passengers we had previously expected have not booked flights,» admits the airline’s CEO.

Gauss says there are more than a million of bookings made for the period of time after 14 April. However, whether or not these flights are allowed to happen depends on the situation in Europe and decisions made by state structures.

«New bookings are slower as well, but this largely depends on when flights are planned. Generally most bookings are registered approximately six weeks prior to the flight. Now people are waiting, because it is not clear when and where they will be able to fly, because different countries have different conditions.»

«At the same time, many believe everything, including China, will be over in a couple of months. When this moment comes, we will see a very rapid surge of bookings. However, Europeans are very cautious at the moment. For example, usually our weekly revenue for ticket bookings is about EUR 10 million. Now this revenue has dropped to EUR 140 000, which a good illustration of this decline,» says Gauss.

He also predicts airBaltic will be able to recover its previous operation volumes next year or later, because the spread of the virus has also caused a crisis for the economy.

«Even such major economies like Germany are expected to suffer a decline close to 20%. If Europe’s strongest economies suffer the largest recession since WWII, it is only natural there will not be enough money in the national economy for us to return to the number of flights we had before. This is why we expect a drop in demand,» admits Gauss.

Read also: Covid-19 update in Baltics. 347 in Latvia, 437 in Lithuania, 679 in Estonia

Gauss refrained from predicting the possible effect Covid-19 may have on airBaltic’s financial results. He added the airline has developed three development models if traffic remains shut down for one, three or six months.

«I have to say these scenarios have very different outcomes, and we cannot predict the possible result because there are too many variables. I can mention one or another digit, but we cannot depend on it. This is why we have decided to not make any predictions in the form of numbers,» said the head of airBaltic, adding that the scenario about a six-month idleness period seems less believable.

At the same time, although the airline has rapidly reduced expenditures, which includes lay-offs and sending several hundred employees on unpaid vacations, and is currently able to make do with company finances, it will require state support in the future.

«Both the Latvian state, as our shareholder, and the private shareholder have said they want us as the airline to continue working, because once the crisis is over this infrastructure will be needed. Both shareholders want us to continue operations as an airline,» affirms Gauss.

He said it has not yet been decided what kind of support to request from the state. Nevertheless, it may be shareholders’ contribution to the airline’s capital.

«We have released bonds, which is why we are limited in options in taking loans. Loan-taking in this case is a rather complicated process. The most effective way is company capital, because this way both shareholders will be able to invest in capital to enhance the company’s balance. Another option we have considered for a later time is the capital market for the shareholders to recover money from the company’s activity on the stock exchange,» says Gauss, adding it is too soon to discuss possible additional investment volumes, because the actual needs will depend on the development of the crisis.

Gauss also affirmed the airline has a clear plan for recovery of operations once travelling restrictions have been abolished. The passengers who had booked flights for cancelled flights are able to change flight time or apply for a refund.

«As for recovery of operations, we already have many booked tickets and we have no other option than to fulfil these flights. Also we can add additional flights if there is demand. airBaltic was equally successful last year and the beginning of 2020 and most of our capacity is already booked.»

«This is good foundation for recovery of operations, because we already have loyal customers – we will not have to start from zero. We can see there are many people who had booked flights that were later cancelled. And now these people still want to fly and apply for vouchers. People want to fly,» said Gauss, adding this is not just about private trips.

«We expect recovering operations with ten aircraft on day one, twelve the day after and continue gradually recovering further. I want to stress again – we will not start from zero,» said Gauss.