Attīstībai/Par! and Progressive party to run in Riga elections together

Party union Attīstībai/Par! and the Progressive party have decided to put together a shared list of candidates in the upcoming snap elections in Riga. Mārtiņš Staķis will be their mayoral candidate, as confirmed by Attīstībai/Par! representative Aleksis Zoldners.

Commenting on both parties’ shared run in elections, it is noted that the party union Attīstībai/Par! already consists of three parties. Together with Progressive party, the party union will have a strong four-party bloc. Staķis notes he has heard a clear demand for parties joining forces.

The political parties will participate in elections on equal cooperation principles and using the name Attīstībai/Par!/Progresīvie.

Progressive party’s leader for Riga City Council snap elections Mārtiņš Kossovičs is confident Riga should become a truly socially responsible and environment friendly city.

Representatives of the shared list are working on a shared programme to offer a clear roadmap towards making Riga a modern city with transparent management and free from corruption. This programme will include solutions for the catastrophic state of streets, pedestrian walkways and bridges, long kindergarten queues and waste management crisis.

Road traffic in the city is planned to make more resident friendly, as well as resolve the problem of parking locations.

Attīstībai Par!/Progresive party will offer a specific solution for Riga residents’ social security and green environment development.