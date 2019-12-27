Attīstībai/Par! chosen mayoral candidate has donated EUR 37 000 to his parties

The mayoral candidate of the Attīstībai/Par! (AP) union of parties, coffee businessman and Saeima deputy Mārtiņš Staķis has donated approximately EUR 37 000 to his parties last year and this year, according to information from the website of the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB).

The first time Staķis donated to political parties was in 2004, when he transferred LVL 300 to the Union of Greens and Farmers.

He did not perform any donations to parties between 2004 and 2018.

Between May 2018 and October 2019, he has donated a total of EUR 37 410 to Attīstībai/Par! and Kustība Par! movement. On top of that, he has also allocated EUR 96 in property or service.

Last year, Staķis was paid EUR 5 520 for his work in the Saeima. He was also paid EUR 2 000 in dividends from Innocent coffee masters and EUR 5 500 in dividends from Innocent PRO, according to his income declaration.

Staķis outlined in his declaration that he owns shares in Innocent coffee masters, Innocent PRO and Innocent.

According to information from Firmas.lv, Innocent is 100% owned by Staķis. This company’s turnover was EUR 38 255 and worked with profits of EUR 7 719 in 2018.

Innocent coffee masters only board member is Staķis’ wife. It is owned by LLC Vending Investments, in which Staķis is one of the owners. Innocent coffee masters worked with turnover of EUR 675 902 and its profits were EUR 12 534 in 2018.

Vending Invetments is also an owner in coffee distributor Innocent PRO, which worked with turnover of EUR 1 708 101 and profits of EUR 124 459 last year.

Staķis is also Latvian Defence Ministry’s parliamentary secretary.