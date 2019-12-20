Attīstībai/Par! picks Mārtiņš Staķis as their mayoral candidate

The Attīstībai/Par! association of political parties has picked Saeima deputy Mārtiņš Staķis as their mayoral candidate in Riga, as confirmed by the party.

AP intends to run in elections with an open list, «inviting socially active professionals who want a modern, open and European Riga» to join it.

The political party is currently working on its list of candidates.

AP promises to work with coalition partners in Riga City Councils, stressing it will not form a coalition with Harmony, which has been in power in Riga for the past decade.

Staķis says that after ten years it is necessary to give Riga a modern and efficient management.

«I have knowledge and experience to allow me to do this. Over the past 12 years I have helped Norwegian company Narvesen grow into the largest retail network in the Baltic States. I have also successfully developed my personal business, paying more than half a million euros to the state in taxes every year. Now I am prepared to work as productively on Riga’s growth, to make it well-managed, open and democratic to allow Latvians and representatives of other nations to live there. Riga needs to become a modern 21st century European metropolis,» said the politician.

Staķis is a deputy of the 13th Saeima, as well as parliamentary secretary to Latvia’s Defence Ministry.

The leader of AP snap election candidate list studied management at Helsinki Graduate School of Economics. He commenced his career in 1998 as Narvesen marketing director. Since 2010, he has worked as private businessman – Illy coffee distributor in Latvia and owner of Innocent Café.