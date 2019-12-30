Civinity: rules for fireworks safety remain in force for New Year’s night

Real estate management company group Civinity invites residents to keep in mind that the rules for safe use of fireworks remain in force on New Year’s night.

«Unfortunately, every year assessing the situation near apartment homes and nearby areas we have to conclude that a number of rules are ignored in relation to safe use of fireworks,» experts stress.

The most serious violation outlined by Civinity specialists is when fireworks are used in courtyards of apartment houses. «Regulations are breached multiple times in such a way: first residents ignore the rules in regards to use of fireworks in courtyards of apartment houses, by using fireworks near other people’s property and by endangering the lives of other people.»

Civinity also points out that often people use fireworks while drunk, which is also a serious violation.

It is also important to keep in mind that no one has cancelled the ban on the use of fireworks from balconies and terraces. Such violations can put in danger people’s lives and their property. Unfortunately, such situations are not rare, experts say.

Knowing full well that during celebration, such as New Year’s night, it is difficult for law enforcers to maintain control over safe use of fireworks, Civinity urges residents to be careful when using fireworks and think about the safety of other people, animals and other people’s property.

«New Year’s night is a time for celebration for people of all nationalities and religious backgrounds. However, it is no reason to ignore safety rules regarding the use of fireworks. When looking at situation observed over the years, we have to say that many people become ruthless perpetrators of the law during New Year’s night. Even though violations are not committed in malicious intent, they still endanger the lives of people and animals,» says Civinity regional manager in Latvia Ardis Pāvilsons.

«The supply on the fireworks market has become especially varied, presenting an ever increasing threat to people’s lives and property. Rules have not been cancelled for New Year’s or any other celebration,» continues Pāvilsons.

Civinity experts have observed that illegal use of fireworks close to apartment houses takes place regularly even though rules that govern excessive noise during the night prohibit this.

Company representatives urge residents to be respectful of other people and keep in mind that use of fireworks after 23:00 p.m. is prohibited.