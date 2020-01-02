Eco Baltia vide submits complaint over Riga’s waste management procurement

LLC Eco Baltia vide as submitted a complaint over Riga City Council’s organized household waste management procurement, according to information from Procurement Monitoring Bureau (IUB).

The complaint was submitted 23 December. The review term is not yet established.

Eco Baltia vide press-secretary Daiga Buča explained that the company decided to turn to Procurement Monitoring Bureau because the company believes Riga City Council’s procurement contains requirements that limit competition.

«The procurement’s specifications contain several points, such as, in relation to several areas, recycle of non-sorted waste and others that, we believe, do not provide for competition for the procurement or the entire market,» explains Buča, adding that Eco Baltia vide has asked IUB to assess requirements.

In parallel to the complaint, the company has also turned to the Competition Council, requesting an investigation of the procurement.

Previously, Eco Baltia vide together with LLC Clean R and municipal company LLC Getliņi Eko formed a joint company Tīrīga and stood as contended for rights to manage household waste in Riga in the next 20 years.

The municipality notes that an explanation regarding the complaint needs to be submitted to the Housing and Environment Department by 8 January. The tender’s progress, the possible extension of its terms, will depend on the speed at which IUB reviews the complaint and the decision it makes. Currently it is planned for contenders to submit applications by 16 January.

‘If IUB decides requirements of the tender are justified, we will be able to open offers three days after the decision has been issued. If IUB decides the tender needs fixing, however, we will start over,’ explains the department.

The department could not comment as to whether contenders have already submitted their applications, because all offers are submitted through the Electronic Procurement System and the municipality as the client is provided access with the number of offers and their content only 30 minutes prior to the opening of each separate offer.

As previously reported, on 5 December a new tender was announced for waste management in the capital city based on new binding rules of Riga City Council.

Initially the city council announced a tender based on «old» rules, the requirements of which were already outdated and did not comply with multiple regulations for several years. The rules provided for dividing the city into three waste management areas.

New rules came into force 4 December and provided for dividing the city into four areas.

Binding rules provide for waste collection in Riga to be performed using sorted waste collection areas, sorted waste collection points, as well as offer bio-degradable waste collection options, non-sorted waste containers and pre-paid garbage bags.

Read also: Latvian government extends state of emergency with waste management in Riga

To ensure waste collection does not disturb residents’ sleep, it is planned to prohibit waste collection between 23:00 and 05:30.

The city council notes that binding rules take into account requirements of regulations that govern the waste management sector, as well as recommendations from the Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry.

Until the day a new waste management contract has been signed, waste collection services are provided in Riga by existing service providers – LLC Clear R, LLC Eco Baltia vide and LLC Lautus.