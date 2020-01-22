bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Harmony prepared to approve Riga’s 2020 budget after Burovs’ dismissal

LETA
January 22, 2020
Riga City Council, opposition, Oļegs Burovs , Harmony, For Riga, dismissal

Oļegs Burovs

Political party Harmony will not approve Riga municipality’s 2020 budget while Oļegs Burovs remains in charge of the city council, as reported by the be faction’s head Maksims Tolstojs.

«We are prepared to discuss and adopt the city’s budget for 2020, but not this way and not with this mayor,» said Tolstojs.

He claims Burovs «single-handedly reforms the city’s budget, crossing from it important points, refusing to answer requests from deputies and take their or anyone else’s opinions seriously».

«We still have not received a clear answer from the city council’s chairman about the use of budget funds on New Year’s advertisement in which Burovs promotes himself, not the city. The funding amount Burovs plans to provide to the construction of the Big Concert hall in Mežaparks remains unclear. In parallel the mayors crosses out from the budget project points important to Riga’s residents,» says Tolstojs.

One the deputy chairman of the city council Anna Vladova says Burovs offers to approve a budget without funding allocation for additional activities in schools, which is unacceptable for Harmony.

«The question of education accessibility, including education in native language, has always been one of the priorities for our party,» says Vladova.

On Wednesday, 22 January, representatives of the party mentioned at a meeting that ‘the budget will be adopted’, but under a different mayor. According to Vladova, Harmony does not plan to attend meetings of the Budget Committee and Finance and Administrative Affairs Committee until the party’s proposals have been taken into account.

According to her, Harmony believes additional activities have to be organized in schools and this would require funding of approximately EUR 1.5 million. Additionally, the party believes childbirth support should be increased by EUR 150 not EUR 100.

So far the faction has not provided its proposals for any institution of the city council, and faction representatives could not say how much their proposals could cost.

When asked by journalists how the faction intends to «get rid of» Burovs, deputies responded evasively, saying that work will continue on signature collection without revealing how they plan to secure a sufficient number of signatures.

Harmony members stress that over the past decade ‘there have been conflicts, debates and sharp statements’, but there has never been a situation when the budget project was not accessible for all city council representatives for discussion.

As previously reported, Harmony and For Riga! bloc of independent deputies announced in January that, although they have no plans to leave the coalition, they will insist on Burovs’ dismissal, because they are «unable to work with him». The main conflict revolves around Burovs’ «one-man» decision-making in the city council without consulting with partners.

Keywords: dismissal For Riga! Harmony Oļegs Burovs opposition Riga City Council


