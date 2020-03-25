Harmony's supported Alvis Zīriņš becomes mayor of Garkalne

During an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, 24 March, Garkalne municipal council elected Alvis Zīriņš from Harmony‘s list as the new chairman.

Zīriņš was picked by Harmony member Aleksandrs Pavlovkis, saying the mayor’s seat should be taken by a «non-party candidate». Until now Zīriņš was one of the vice-chairman of the council.

14 council members voted for Zīriņš and one member abstained in the vote. No one asked him any questions before his approval.

Acting mayor Guntars Kniksts was not picked as a candidate even though he was previously mentioned as of the more realistic candidates.

After his election Zīriņš thanked his colleagues for trust and thanked Kniksts for his contribution in the past several months. He also invited colleagues to forget about disagreements and work together for the benefit of residents, considering the tough situation in the country.

There are 15 deputies working at Garkalne municipal council. The ruling coalition there consists of Harmony and the Union of Greens and Farmers. Zīriņš also received support from opposition party Association of Regions. Inese Andersone from the National Alliance abstained in the vote.

It was necessary to pick a new head for Garkalne because the previous chairman Mārtiņš Gunārs Bauze-Krastiņš stepped down in January. He was elected in 2019 and remained in charge for several terms after.

After Bauze-Krastiņš’s departure Environment Protection Minister Juris Pūce admitted he had planned to dismiss him anyway. The minister had intended to justify this with negligence of duties and violations of regulations.