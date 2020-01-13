Honour to Serve Riga will not support Mayor Oļegs Burovs’ dismissal

The political party Honour to Serve Riga (GKR) does not plan to cave in to demands from coalition partners and will not vote for the replacement of Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs, as announced by GKR chairman Andris Ameriks after a meeting of the party’s faction on Monday, 13 January.

Without opposition members, Harmony and For Riga! bloc do not have enough votes to dismiss Burovs, because the two parties have 20 deputies in Riga City Council. To make the decision in favour of dismissal, they need at least 31 votes.

Ameriks said he will invite coalition partners to withdraw submitted signatures in favour of Burovs’ dismissal and will invite joining forces instead. «It is important for us to do our jobs together, not focus on specific people. We have to do what society expects of us – adopt a new budget and accomplish tasks in specific industries,» said the politician.

Amerks apologized on behalf of his party to all coalition partners who believe they had been wronged, inviting them to continue working together, adding that Burovs and both vice-mayors should remain in their posts. He also said GKR sees no points of the coalition agreement that may have been violated.

In the coming days the parties forming the coalition will try to gather again to discuss all problems and find common ground to continue working.

Burovs has also said he believes the name of the ship that is his coalition is not Titanic, adding that the coalition can continue working «without unnecessary emotions».

He said he is prepared to accept compromises, but only the kinds that can be openly told to society and are not based on secret agreements.

He also said he has no plans to change his decisions and reinstate Emīls Jakrins, for example, as the head of the City Development Department, saying that a new selection process will be announced for three managing seats in departments soon.

Read also: New Rīgas satiksme board approved on last year’s last work day

When asked what happens if partners do not agree to continue working under Burovs’ management, Ameriks said each partner may have their own beliefs.

Opposition member Viesturs Zeps said the opposition has yet to submit signatures in favour of both vice-mayors’ dismissal, but this may happen in the coming days. According to him, while it is unclear if vice-mayors have support to remain in their posts, the opposition has not yet decided how to vote in regards to Burovs’ possible replacement.

GKR representatives say they have yet to notice requests to decide on vice-mayors’ dismissal. This is why it is not possible to comment how they may vote in this matter.

As it is known, last week members of Harmony and For Riga! bloc announced plans to have Burovs dismissed because they are unable to work with him.