IKEA drops the use of single-use plastic products

From January 2020 onward household goods trader IKEA will no longer use single-use plastic products, such as drinking straws and bags, as confirmed by the company’s representative Renata Dante.

Single-use plastic products will be replaced with alternative. For example, plastic straws will be offered to be replaced with paper or bamboo straws.

«We at IKEA are committed to creating positive influence on people and nature. We are on the way towards meeting circulatory economy principles in all aspects: from production, material collection, development of delivery chains and logistics and ending with how we reach our customers. In order to gradually cease the use of single-use plastic goods, all single-use plastic products have been taken from IKEA housing goods assortment starting with January 2020. Currently we are unable to replace all types of goods with environment friendly alternatives, but we will continue to work to fine new solutions. For example, we have replaced plastic straws with paper ones, but we have not found a sustainable and cost-efficient solution to replace plastic garbage bags,» says Inga Filipova, IKEA Riga store manager.

In June 2018 IKEA announced plans to pull all single-use plastic goods from the household goods store’s network. This commitment applies to single-use products like drinking straws, plates, cups, freezing bags, garbage bags, etc. Now all those products need to be replaced with sustainable alternatives or taken from circulation entirely.

IKEA is committed to transitioning to use of recycled or renewable materials by 2030. IKEA also plans to replace polyester with recycled polyester by the end of 2020.

Currently there are more than 420 IKEA stores in 50 countries around the world. There are two IKEA stores in Baltic States: one in Latvia and one in Lithuania.