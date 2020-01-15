IKEA pulls thermal cups from circulation over possible chemical residue

IKEA urges consumers to refrain from using Troligtvis thermal cups with Made in India label because results of laboratory tests show a potential migration of chemicals, IKEA reports.

This is why IKEA urges everyone who bought such thermal cups to return them and receive a full refund in exchange. Troligtvis thermal cups with Made in Italy label are not pulled because they are declared safe to use, the network of stores reports.

Recently received test results of Indian-produced thermal cups show that the level of dibutyl phthalate (DBP) may exceed the permitted level. However, the risk of it having an immediate negative effect on health is very low, IKEA reports.

IKEA does not permit the use of phthalates in manufacture of products that may come into contact with food. This is why manufacture of thermal cups in India has been discontinued. This product has been pulled from circulation for the duration of the investigation.

Troligtvis thermal cups have been present among the assortment of goods sold by IKEA since October 2019. IKEA urges buyers who bought thermal cups with Made in India label to return them in exchange for a full refund.

«Buyers need to have the receipt with them when returning the product.»

Safety of goods sold by IKEA is a priority, the company reports. All products are checked regularly to ensure their compliance with standards, legislative requirements and IKEA internal requirements.