JSC Latvijas Gaisa satiksme reduces employees’ wages to avoid lay-offs

The board of JSC Latvijas Gaisa satiksme (LGS) has made the decision to set board members’ wages at 50% of their current amount. The company has also decided to comply with social responsibility principles during the crisis and reduce wages of certain groups of employees, as reported by LGS.

Because of the state of emergency declared to halt the spread of Covid-19, the decision has been made to shut down passenger services at Riga airport. Because of the general epidemiological situation in the world, the total number of transit flights has rapidly declined. As a result, LGS’ revenue has reduced by more than 90%. This is why LGS has decided to halt the company’s investment plans in order to concentrate financial resources to improve basic functions to ensure safety for Latvia’s airspace.

At the same time, it has also been decided to partially halt compliance with LGS labour agreement regulations.

«We are a team and we will overcome the crisis together,» LGS board chairman Dāvids Tauriņš explains the decision.

«In order to return to normal after the crisis, we may continue providing navigation services. The objective for the management of LGS is retaining employees with unique education and competence. This is why cost optimization will happen at the cost of investments, costs and labour wage reduction. Lay-offs are a last resort option. Hopefully, we will not have to use it in the end,» explains Tauriņš.

LGS has a duty in accordance with the Law on Aviation and related regulations in a state of emergency to secure state development and security interests by providing navigation services and control of Latvia’s air space.

LGS owns specific equipment (communication, navigation, radiolocation, meteorology, etc.) and systems (such as ATRACC air traffic management system), and in accordance with international requirements LGS is obligated to provide relevant services 24/7. Shutting down any equipment or systems is unacceptable, because state, military, freight and repatriation flights continue. It is also necessary to ensure servicing of airships in the event of accidents and malfunctions.

On 22 March a total of 23 airships landed at Riga International Airport, whereas in 2019 an average of 238 airships left and arrived at the airport every day.

The number of transit flights managed by LGS has also declined. On 22 March LGS managed 167 flights, whereas the statistics for the same day of 2019 was 590 flights.