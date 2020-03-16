KPV LV leader evasive about party’s next economy minister candidate

Political party KPV LV will either leave the government or will offer a new economy minister from among its members, as LTV programme Rīta panorama journalists were told by Atis Zakatistovs.

As previously reported, Latvia’s Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s permit to access official secrets has been annulled. This is why the party plans to pick a new candidate soon.

When asked by LTV journalists if KPV LV could pick Saeima deputy Jānis Vitenbergs as its candidate, Zakatistovs said the party will decide on that. It is known, however, the party has two more candidates.

Zakatistovs was evasive in the interview to Rīta panorama if KPV LV considers any of its Saeima deputies as potential candidates.

Meanwhile, the excluded founder of KPV LV Artuss Kaimiņš previously mentioned in a telephone conversation with BNN that Nemiro should have been dismissed from his post as Latvia’s economy minister a long time ago. «I had warned both Latvia’s society and KPV LV members about his activities and suspicious company he keeps, including Pāvels Rebenoks and Mārtiņš Krieķis, as far back as summer last year and a week ago. The dismissal was a logical development of this situation. It is sad we had to wait so long.»

The Saeima deputy says it is important for Pāvels Rebenoks to lose his posts alongside Ralfs Nemiro – not only as the minister’s advisor but also as vice-chairman of Riga Freeport authority. Kaimiņš notes it is also important for Daina Sirlaka to lose her post at Ventas osta. «I think the legs of those people grow from the same place – Olainfarm.»

It should be said here that after Pāvels Rebenoks and Mārtiņš Krieķis were appointed to Olainfarm council, Ventas osta council member Daina Sirlaka had ended up there almost immediately.

The deputy also stressed that he sees no way for the government to collapse because of KPV LV alone.