KPV LV picks Jānis Vitenbergs as its candidate for economy minister’s post

Representatives of KPV LV political party have decided to pick Saeima’s National Economy, Agriculture, Environment and Regional Policy Committee chairman Jānis Vitenbergs as its candidate for the post of economy minister of Latvia.

On Monday, 16 March, KPV LV party members gathered to discuss the situation with Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s invitation to pick a new candidate for the aforementioned post.

As previously reported, the Constitution Protection Bureau has decided to annul Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s permit to access official secrets.

Vitenbergs had previously notes – if he is offered the post of economy minister, he would consider it.

As previously reported, Nemiro claims he is not informed for the reason why Constitution Protection Bureau has decided to annul his permit. At the same time, a possible leak of information is also considered. He confirmed he remains the economy minister, adding KPV LV would decide on future actions at the next meeting.

Nemiro became Latvia’s economy minister on 23 January 2019, when the Saeima approved Kariņš’s government.

Meanwhile, the excluded founder of KPV LV Artuss Kaimiņš previously mentioned in a telephone conversation with BNN that Nemiro should have been dismissed from his post as Latvia’s economy minister a long time ago. «I had warned both Latvia’s society and KPV LV members about his activities and suspicious company he keeps, including Pāvels Rebenoks and Mārtiņš Krieķis, as far back as summer last year and a week ago. The dismissal was a logical development of this situation. It is sad we had to wait so long.»

The Saeima deputy says it is important for Pāvels Rebenoks to lose his posts alongside Ralfs Nemiro – not only as the minister’s advisor but also as vice-chairman of Riga Freeport authority. Kaimiņš notes it is also important for Daina Sirlaka to lose her post at Ventas osta. «I think the legs of those people grow from the same place – Olainfarm.»

It should be said here that after Pāvels Rebenoks and Mārtiņš Krieķis were appointed to Olainfarm council, Ventas osta council member Daina Sirlaka had ended up there almost immediately.

The deputy also stressed that he sees no way for the government to collapse because of KPV LV alone.