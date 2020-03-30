KPV LV picks Nemiro as vice-chairman despite reputation problems

Ralfs Nemiro and Ēriks Pucens were picked as KPV LV political party chairman Atis Zakatistovs deputies during the first online meeting of the newly-elected management board, as reported by the party.

Statutes were changed during this meeting of the party. KPV LV approved a new nine-person board. Atis Zakatistovs was elected the party’s chairman. Other board members include Latvia’s Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro, Welfare Minister Ramona Petraviča, Saeima faction leader Ēriks Pucens, Saeima’s National Economy Committee head Jānis Vitenbergs, Saeima’s OIK parliamentary investigation committee’s head Ieva Krapāne, Tax Sub-Administration Committee’s head Iveta Benhena-Bēkena, as well as Aloja County Council deputy Māris Možvillo and Jelgava City Council deputy Lauris Zīverts.

As previously reported, Latvian Constitution Protection Bureau (SAB) has decided to annul Ralfs Nemiro’s permit to work with official secrets.

Meanwhile, the excluded founder of KPV LV Artuss Kaimiņš previously mentioned in a telephone conversation with BNN that Nemiro should have been dismissed from his post as Latvia’s economy minister a long time ago. «I had warned both Latvia’s society and KPV LV members about his activities and suspicious company he keeps, including Pāvels Rebenoks and Mārtiņš Krieķis, as far back as summer last year and a week ago. The dismissal was a logical development of this situation. It is sad we had to wait so long.»

The Saeima deputy says it is important for Pāvels Rebenoks to lose his posts alongside Ralfs Nemiro – not only as the minister’s advisor but also as vice-chairman of Riga Freeport authority. Kaimiņš notes it is also important for Daina Sirlaka to lose her post at Ventas osta. «I think the legs of those people grow from the same place – Olainfarm.»

It should be said here that after Pāvels Rebenoks and Mārtiņš Krieķis were appointed to Olainfarm council, Ventas osta council member Daina Sirlaka had ended up there almost immediately.