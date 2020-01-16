Latvian Railway plans to lay off 1 500 employees

Latvian Railway (LDz) plans to terminate labour relations with approximately 1 500 employees before the end of 2020, as reported by the company’s representative Ella Pētermane.

The reduction of the number of employees is planned to be carried out in several stages. On Thursday, 16 January, LDz submitted relevant information to Latvia’s State Employment Agency.

«Without a doubt – cutting ties with employees is a painful decision for any company. Nevertheless, I am confident we have to make this step to ensure LDz is able to restore its financial balance, profitability and competitiveness in the region and on the international market in the future,» said LDz board chairman Māris Kleinbergs.

It should be added that on multiple occasions LDz has stressed that the volume of freight handled by LDz is on a rise, which means the company’s revenue is also on a rise. However, the current situation shows the situation has not been as beneficial for the company lately as its management wants people to believe.

«We are doing all we can to ensure reduction of the number of employees is as transparent and worker-friendly. The process will begin with optimization of the number of employees in LDz administration,» stresses Kleinbergs.

Along with review of ongoing processes and optimization of costs, LDz continues active work on attraction of new cooperation partners and diversification of target markets.

As of 1 January 2020, there were 6 265 employees working for LDz. The total number of people employed across LDz Concern reached 9 950 people at the beginning of the year.

LDz Concern consists of six subsidiaries – LatRailNet, LDz Cargo, LDz Infrastructure, LDz Rolling Stock Service, LDz Security and LDz Logistics.