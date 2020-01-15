LTV: Latvian State Police chief to step down soon
Chief of Latvian State Police Ints Ķuzis will soon step down from his position, as reported by LTV News Service.
According to information from LTV, Ķuzis will submit his resignation on Wednesday, 15 January, and will officially leave his post on 10 February.
Using social media, Ķuzis commented that he made his decision at the end of last year. In his statement, the chief of State Police says he had to work in a time difficult for the police, but he nevertheless managed to accomplish much.
«In the past several years we have done a lot to help outline the future for the police. I believe the new police should be organized by a new chief of police!» said Ķuzis.
Previously, Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens said he and Ķuzis have an agreement – if some high-ranking police official is caught committing some crime, Ķuzis will have to resign.
The minister did not mention the characteristics that describe a high-ranking official. He stressed that police officials and officials of other institutions have to contribute to investigations of crimes. If they are able to spot or help uncover dishonest practices or officials within their respective organizations, it is not a reason to discontinue work relations with heads of affected organizations, adds the politician.
Read also: Latvian minister expects work-improvement plan from State Police chief
Ķuzis became chief of Latvian State Police in 2011. In 2016 he was approved for a second term.
