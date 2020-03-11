Marguerite Gas to sell its Conexus shares to Japanese Marubeni Foundation

On Tuesday, 10 March, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided to permit the sale of Marguerite Gas’ owned shares in Latvian gas transmission and storage system operator AS Conexus Baltic Grid (Conexus) to Japanese Marubeni Foundation MM Infrastructure Investments Europe Limited, as reported by Economy Ministry.

Marguerite Gas owns 29.06% of Conexus shares.

Economy Ministry notes Conexus is the only natural gas transmission system operator in Latvia and this deal is only possible with permission from the Cabinet of Ministers.

The ministry reminds it was necessary to ensure that Marguerite Gas and Russian Gazprom sell the shares they own in Conexus by 1 January 2020. Marguerite Gas will sell its 29.06% shares in Conexus to Japan’s Marubeni Foundation.

It is still unknown to whom Gazprom had sold its shares at the end of December.

BNN had previously reported that the Public Utilities Committee certified Conexus with two conditions the company needed to comply with by the end of 2019.

Conexus needs to ensure that from 1 January 2020 onward supervision over Inčukalns undergrounds gas store facility is to be performed by a company that is not directly or indirectly associated with Russian Gazprom or its associated businesses.

The second condition provides for making sure Gazprom has no direct or indirect ways of controlling Conexus from 1 January 2020. This means the Russian company needs to sell its owned shares.

Read also: Minister’s infamous advisor has met with Latvijas gaze shareholder and Conexus

The second part of this condition provides for Conexus preventing risks of conflicts of interests created by Marguerite Gas simultaneous participation in both Conexus and Latvijas gāze.

Latvijas gāze is a natural gas trader that also owns the transmission system operator AS Gaso. Conexus is a natural gas transmission and storage operator in Latvia. It manages Inčukalns underground gas storage facility and the gas transmission system that connects Latvia with Russia, Lithuania and Estonia.

The company’s largest shareholder is Augstsprieguma tīkls (34.36%), whereas Gazprom owns 34.1% and Marguerite Gas owns 29.06% of shares.