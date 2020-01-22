Moneyval report: Latvia has generally completed issued recommendations

Moneyval Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Measures of the Council of Europe has upgraded its report regarding Latvia completing the 11 recommendations it was previously presented, according to published information.

Moneyval believes Latvia has generally completed recommendations in areas like financial sanctions in relation to terrorism and terrorism financing; financial sanctions in relation the spread of nuclear arms; non-government organizations; in-depth client assessment; in-depth assessment of specific non-finance businesses and professions; regulation of financial institutions; cash couriers and other forms of international cooperation.

As previously reported, Moneyval has subjected Latvia to enhanced surveillance regime.

At a plenary meeting in Strasbourg in December 2019, Moneyval reviewed Latvia’s progress report regarding completion of recommendations.

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is scheduled to meet in Paris in February. Moneyval is an associated member in this organization. It is during this plenary meeting that members may decide on adding Latvia to the list of countries at high risk of money laundering and terrorism financing.

There are currently 12 countries on this «grey list».