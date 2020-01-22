bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Wednesday 22.01.2020
LatviaLatvia

Moneyval report: Latvia has generally completed issued recommendations

BNN
January 22, 2020

Moneyval Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Measures of the Council of Europe has upgraded its report regarding Latvia completing the 11 recommendations it was previously presented, according to published information.

Moneyval believes Latvia has generally completed recommendations in areas like financial sanctions in relation to terrorism and terrorism financing; financial sanctions in relation the spread of nuclear arms; non-government organizations; in-depth client assessment; in-depth assessment of specific non-finance businesses and professions; regulation of financial institutions; cash couriers and other forms of international cooperation.

As previously reported, Moneyval has subjected Latvia to enhanced surveillance regime.

At a plenary meeting in Strasbourg in December 2019, Moneyval reviewed Latvia’s progress report regarding completion of recommendations.

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is scheduled to meet in Paris in February. Moneyval is an associated member in this organization. It is during this plenary meeting that members may decide on adding Latvia to the list of countries at high risk of money laundering and terrorism financing.

There are currently 12 countries on this «grey list».

British landlords support cards showing rights of EU guest workers after Brexit

After Brexit, which is due to start with February, European Union citizens will have to prove their settled status when looking for flats. Private landlords has supported a change in the Brexit law for EU citizens to have physical cards to prove it.

January 22, 2020

Survey: 86% believe roads should be among state budget priorities in Latvia

A total of 86% Latvian residents believe maintenance and repair work of roads should be among state budget priorities, according to results of a survey by SKDS.

January 22, 2020

Vitenbergs: every investment is vital for Latvia’s national economy

Investments are the foundation for a free market economy and every investment is vital for Latvia’s national economy, said chairman of Saeima’s Economic, Agricultural, Environmental and Regional Policy Committee Jānis Vitenbergs.

January 22, 2020

Kaljulaid in Antarctica: We enable Estonians to work online from anywhere

Visiting Antarctica, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid intends to do her daily work demonstrating the geographical flexibility working online can give. The head of state also pointed to the alarming speed of climate change visible in the far south.

January 22, 2020

Producer price level in Latvia’s industry declines 1.1% in December

In December 2019 the level of producer prices in the Latvian industry has reduced by 0.4 %. The level of prices of products sold on the domestic market has dropped by 0.2 %, and prices of exported products by – 0.6 %.

January 22, 2020

Russian energy advantage in Baltics should be stopped, says Energy Commissioner

Baltic power producers are subjected to European Union’s emissions tax, while Russian and Belarusian producers are not despite all competing on the Baltic market. Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson believes that this should be solved.

January 22, 2020

Employee reduction at Latvian Railway started at the end of 2019

Latvian Railway had commenced reassessment of its functions and operations in the second half of 2019. This is why the reduction of the number of employees commenced gradually at the end of 2019, as reported by LDz representative Ella Pētermane.

January 22, 2020

Those with voting rights are slow to sign referendum for municipal election regulations

Between 16 and 21 January, a total of 1 137 people with voting rights cast their votes in favour of the referendum intended to introduce changes to regulations that govern snap municipal elections, as reported by Latvian Central Election Commission representative Laura Zaharova.

January 22, 2020

Video: Thunberg and Trump clash over climate in Davos

«Our emissions have to stop» versus «import our oil and natural gas» – these were the conflicting calls from Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and U.S. President Donald Trump in the World Economic Forum.

January 22, 2020

Kariņš: the minister should not ease requirements for State Police chief candidates to appoint someone specific

Easing requirements for candidates wishing to become chief of State Police is unacceptable, and such behaviour creates suspicions that something is wrong with the process, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Wednesday, 22 January.

January 22, 2020

A look back at the time after the crisis: «pedal to the metal» policy continues echoing in Latvia

«The negative influence left by the «pedal to the metal» policy has continued echoing in Latvia,» says SEB Bank economist Dainis Gašpuitis, looking back at the years after the crisis.

January 22, 2020

Raimonds Vējonis elected as president of Latvian Basketball Association

On Tuesday, 21 January, former president of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis was elected president of Latvian Basketball Association, as reported by Latvian public media portal lsm.lv.

1 comment
January 21, 2020

Spain’s powerful storm turns tragic

In Spain, a powerful storm has brought flooding, low temperatures and violent winds to the country’s eastern coast, where four people died according to the BBC and local authorities.

January 21, 2020

Riga City Council opposition sees no reason to sign for Oļegs Burovs’ dismissal

Political parties representing the opposition in Riga City Council have no plans at the moment to start gathering signatures to have the city council’s chairman Oļegs Burovs dismissed, because they believe the Saeima will soon vote for the entire city council’s dismissal in the coming weeks, interviewed politicians admit.

January 21, 2020

Courts in Russian cities evacuated over bomb threats

In Russian cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg, 11 courts have been evacuated after e-mailed bomb threats were received, Russian state news agency TASS reports. This far, the threats have been unsubstantiated

January 21, 2020

Minister: a wider range of candidates to lead State Police would benefit society

Having a wider range of potential contenders to lead Latvian State Police would be in society’s interests, said Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Tuesday, 21 January.

1 comment
January 21, 2020

LZP regional faction urges talks to discuss splitting from ZZS

Latvian Green Party’s Cēsis faction believes the party should discuss the possibility of splitting from the Union of Greens and Farmers, as reported by newspaper Latvijas Avīze.

January 21, 2020

Swedbank predicts 2.2% economic growth for Latvia in 2020

Latvia’s national economic growth in 2020 will rely on private consumption. Overall growth is expected at 2.2%, according to Swedbank chief economist Liva Zorgenfreija.

January 21, 2020

U.S. impeachment court begins against Donald Trump

In the Senate of the U.S. Congress, the impeachment court is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 21, aimed at establishing whether or not U.S. President Donald Trump is guilty in charges related to his foreign policy on Ukraine.

January 21, 2020

IMF cuts global growth forecast to world economy in 2020

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its economic growth forecast for world economy in 2020.

January 21, 2020

Climate-devoted Davos forum to host conflicting views of Thunberg and Trump

In Davos, Switzerland, the World Economic Forum starts on Tuesday, January 21, with a focus on economic changes to turn to sustainability. Among the speakers there are U.S. President Donald Trump and Swedish climate voice Greta Thunberg.

January 21, 2020

Latvia commemorates journalists of the Barricades

«Every year on 20 January we gather at the Saeima to commemorate the Barricades of 1991 – the days of protection of Latvia’s freedom. Today all of Riga smells of barricade smoke, of freedom. I believe the fires of freedom lit in commemoration of this day will still be lit year after year from now. Most importantly we cannot let these fires die out in our memory,» said Saeima speaker Ināra Mūrniece in a speech addressed to journalists of the Barricades.

January 21, 2020

Even Jūlijs Krūmiņš’s penalty is not enough to pull state funding from ZZS

The fine enforced by the office of the prosecutor on businessman Jūlijs Krūmiņš does not provide for terminating payment of state funding for the Union of Greens and Farmers, as reported by the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau.

January 21, 2020

Kariņš: coalition objects lowered requirements for State Police chief candidates

The ruling coalition in Latvia objects against lowered requirements for candidates who want to become the next chief of State Police, not the organization of a selection process, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš after a coalition meeting on Monday, 20 January.

January 21, 2020
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
