National Alliance and New Unity may run in Riga City Council elections separately

Following the decision made by the New Conservative Party (JKP) to run in upcoming Riga City Council snap elections separately, a similar decision will likely be made by the National Alliance «All for Latvia – For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK» and New Unity.

JKP leader, Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns had previously said his party may run in elections separately. He confirmed as much in an interview to LTV programme Tieša runa.

JKP party’s entry on Twitter says the party’s candidate list leader and mayoral candidate is Juris Jurašs.

Leader of Riga City Council faction of Unity Vilnis Ķirsis said both parties – New Unity and National Alliance – have plans to discuss the possible joint list of candidates. He did not hide, however, that the National Alliance has previously voiced an opinion – if JKP refuses to form a joint list, other parties would have to run in elections separately as well.

«Of course, I believe it is better for everyone to join forces, but I will not fall in despair if we are left with no choice but to run in elections on our own,» said Ķirsis.

Ķirsis will be New Unity’s candidate list leader.

New Unity leader Arvils Ašeradens admits JKP’s announcement regarding a separate run in elections ‘is a turning point’ for all future decisions. The political party will soon decide on how it plans to run in elections. A definitive answer is promised on Monday, 17 February.

Ašeradens stressed that there is still the opinion it would be best to combine forces. However, all relevant factors will be considered during the decision-making process.

Meanwhile NA Riga City Council faction head Edvards Ratnieks leans more towards composing a separate list of candidates – without New Unity. According to him, if the decision to run separately is JKP’s official position, it will likely «draw the line for the idea of a joint list».

«If we all gathered and composed a national-conservative list together, it would give us more of an advantage to demonstrate we are able to come together and work together. A two-party list is less believable version,» said Ratnieks. He does not, however, exclude the possibility of commencing negotiations with New Unity.

Ratnieks also says leaders will decide on forming candidate lists at the next meeting of Riga City Council faction and the party’s board. However, there are no official opinions in regards to any mayoral candidates. At the same time, he did not deny that potential candidates include Ansis Pūpols and Dainis Locis. Ratnieks also plans to run in elections.