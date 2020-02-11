New Conservative Party may run in snap elections in Riga separately

The New Conservative Party (JKP) will likely run in the possible snap Riga City Council elections separately, according to the party’s leader, Latvia’s Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns.

Currently, however, Bordāns avoided saying clearly if his party plans to run in elections separately, stressing that «we will say once the dismissal has happened». Nevertheless, it can be implied from the minister’s statement that JKP may have decided on running in elections separately without sharing a list of candidates with other government coalition partners.

He said the recent developments and the attitude towards Latvenergo «have clearly demonstrated that we have different values».

«We believe it is necessary to act radically in matters of justice and state security – we cannot act on the surface alone. Our potential partners do not share this view,» said the politician.

The minister said if the party fails to fulfill its promises, it would mean disappointing voters. «If we have to act based on their [coalition partners] principle, where they are in the majority, then we will have disappointed our voters. I don’t see any opportunity to run in elections together with anyone else,» said Bordāns.

«There are also conservative and liberal values. It is clear liberals will have ideas about raising taxes, about hospitals and whatever else. But we are looking at this differently. There will always be differences both in relation to programmes and other aspects,» the politician concluded.

Read also: Latvian ministry to request expansion of legislative act on Riga City Council’s dismissal

It is not impossible for the party’s candidate list leaders to include Saeima deputy Juris Jurašs. Bordāns, when asked about the image showing Jurašs with the comment: «Imagine: a mayor who takes no bribes!’ he had previously published on Twitter, the minister said: ‘It was an emotional decision. We will announce our decision later,» said the politician.

The final decision may come 22 February, during JKP’s council meeting.