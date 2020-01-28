bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Tuesday 28.01.2020 | Name days: Spodris, Kārlis
LatviaLatvia

Olainfarm: Olmafarm misleads society about alleged shareholder meeting

LETA
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

January 28, 2020

Olainfarm, Olmafarm, board, council, changes, shareholders, meetingBy reporting information about the shareholder meeting that allegedly took place Friday, 24 January, medicines manufacturer Olainfarm’s largest shareholder LLC Olmafarm council and board mislead society and ignore the ruling of the court, Olainfarm representatives say.

Olainfarm representatives stress that the extraordinary shareholder meeting that was organized in accordance with the law at 11:00 a.m. on 24 January in the company’s building on Rūpnīcu Street 5, Olaine, did not take place because of shortage of quorum. This means Olainfarm’s current council and board will continue working in their unchanged composition.

Olainfarm statement mentions that Monday’s «information publicly reported by Olmafarm board chairman Pēteris Rubenis, which suggests that a new council and board has been elected for the company contains false information and should be considered disinformation».

Company representatives mention that Olainfarm board’s duty is perform registration of shareholders and keep track of shareholders with voting rights present at meetings, which was done. Conclusions were reported to present shareholders and relevant information was published by Nasdaq Riga. Information was also reported to mass media.

Olainfarm reminds that there was no sufficient quorum for the shareholder meeting, because shareholders who own a total of 2 978 701 shares or 21.15% of vote-worthy shares had registered for the meeting.

Read also: BNN investigation | Rebenoks and Krieķis may have plans to return to Olainfarm board despite ties to serious crimes

According to the company’s statutes, a shareholder meeting cannot happen if a specific number of shareholders with rights to vote on declared topics on the agenda do not take part in it. For a shareholder meeting to come to force, it needs to happen in accordance with the company’s statutes, Olainfarm representatives say.

As stressed by company representatives, in September Zemgale District Court satisfied the plea to temporarily deny Olmafarm the rights to vote in Olainfarm shareholder meetings until the dispute has been resolved.

This means that Olmafarm and Rubenis, as board chairman, have clearly ignored the court’s ruling.

On Monday Rubenis claimed that a meeting of shareholders of Olainfarm did take place on Friday, 24 January, and that a new council was put together, which later added changes to Olainfarm board. Rubenis says it was decided at the shareholder meeting that Olainfarm council will consists of Pēteris Rubenis, Irina Maligina, Ingus Balandins, Andrejs Saveļjevs, as well as Valentīna Andrejeva, who was picked as council chairman.

This means Gundars Bērziņš, Jānis Buks, Haralds Velmers and Kārlis Krastiņš have been dismissed from their respective posts.

Also Rubenis reported Raimonds Terentjevs and Mārtiņš Pūriņš remain in the board of Olainfarm. Other board members have been removed from their posts. Jeļena Borcova and Mārtiņš Tambaks have been re-elected to the board.

Borcova was elected board chairperson. Her prior work experience is related to pharmacy business. She had previously worked for AS Grindeks for 15 years, as well as for Tallinn pharmaceutical plant for two years. Borcova had previously worked in Olainfarm’s board.

With that said, as of Friday Olainfarm board chairman Jerūns Veitess and board members Milana Beļeviča, Signe Baldere-Sildedze, Elena Bušberga and Lauris Macijevskis have been dismissed from their posts.

Decisions in regards to changes to Olainfarm management structure have been submitted to the Register of Enterprises.

Information from the Register of Enterprises shows that two applications from Olainfarm were received – one submitted by Beļeviča and the other by Tambaks. The register will review both and make its decision on 29 January.

Keywords: board changes council meeting Olainfarm Olmafarm shareholders


Leave a reply

Latvian Economy Minister does not have plans to make taxes «green»

Currently there is no specific plan to use taxes to improve state goals in relation to climate neutrality in Latvia, said Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro at a press-conference after a government meeting on Tuesday, 28 January.

January 28, 2020

KNAB’s search at ABLV Bank related to laundering of 50 million euros

The search performed at ABLV Bank by Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau on Tuesday, 28 January, is related to the laundering of at least EUR 50 million between 2015 and 2018, as reported by the office of the prosecutor.

January 28, 2020

Aviation giant Airbus concedes to corruption investigators in France, UK and US

World’s largest airplane maker, European multinational has agreed to potentially very expensive settlements with bribery investigators in France, the UK and the US.

January 28, 2020

Latvian government sets term for Riga and Ventspils port board members – five years

On Tuesday, 28 January, Latvian government adopted amendments to the by-laws of Riga and Ventspils port management boards, setting the term at five years for port board members.

January 28, 2020

Delna: Latvia is not doing well with corruption prevention

For years Latvia’s position has stagnated in the Global Anti-Corruption Coalition Transparency International composed Corruption Perception Index because our country is not doing well with corruption prevention, said Society for Openness Delna director Liene Gātere in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Tuesday, 28 January.

January 28, 2020

In Estonian choice of child names, Western European names replace Russian ones

In Estonia, the lists of most popular child names in 2019 have shown changes in trends compared to the year 1989 as the popularity of Russian language names has lost ground to names associated with German and English-inspired ones.

January 28, 2020

Corruption watchdog performs search at liquidated ABLV Bank

On Tuesday, 28 January, Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau performed investigative activities at the liquidated ABLV Bank.

January 28, 2020

Ķirsis: the current Riga City Council should not be the ones to decide on 2020 budget

Considering to the shadow of corruption looming over the current composition of Riga City Council and their failures, they should not be the ones to approve the municipality’s budget for 2020, said opposition deputy Vilnis Ķirsis in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds.

January 28, 2020

Nausėda in Auschwitz: «We must identify the hate-inciting forces»

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the notorious death camp, where pointed to the need to « identify the hate-inciting forces», who can lead to devastating consequences.

January 28, 2020

Olainfarm: Olmafarm misleads society about alleged shareholder meeting

By reporting information about the shareholder meeting that allegedly took place Friday, 24 January, medicines manufacturer Olainfarm’s largest shareholder LLC Olmafarm council and board mislead society and ignore the ruling of the court, Olainfarm representatives say.

January 28, 2020

U.S. military plane crashes in Afghanistan

In eastern Afghanistan, a U.S. military plane has crashed. U.S. forces in the country and NATO alliance have not provided details on possible casualties and the cause of the crash.

January 28, 2020

Kariņš: location for VDD’s new building requires a discussion

A discussion is necessary about the chosen location for the new building of the State Security Service, says Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš.

January 28, 2020

Coronavirus reaches Germany; death toll exceeds 100

Germany is the second country in Europe, where a case of the new and dangerous coronavirus has been registered. Meanwhile, in China the number of victims has exceeded 100 people.

January 28, 2020

Patients owe Pauls Stradins hospital nearly EUR 0.7 million

Patients of Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital owe it EUR 686 774, according to the healthcare institution’s data compiled at the end of 2019.

January 28, 2020

Swedbank: 27% of Latvian residents believe they are aware of tax benefits

Only every fourth Latvian resident believes they are fully aware of taxes and benefits applied to their wage, according to results of a study performed by Swedbank Institute of Finances.

January 27, 2020

On Auschwitz liberation anniversary, calls for memory of victims, survivors

In the former Auschwitz concentration camp, where 1.1 million people have been exterminated, a memorial event was held on Monday, January 27, to honour the camp’s liberation and its survivors.

January 27, 2020

Court maintains KNAB decision on Dienas Bizness’ penalty over hidden campaigning in force

Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court has decided to maintain the decision made by Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau in relation to penalizing LLC Dienas Bizness for hidden political campaigning prior to 13th Saeima unchanged, as LTV was told by the court, writes public media portal lsm.lv.

January 27, 2020

Baltic Express: transit situation would benefit from a change of Latvian Railway’s policy

It is possible to reduce the freight volume decline in Latvia by rapidly and significantly reducing Latvian Railway’s service prices, which is possible by improving the cost effectiveness of LDz operations, says Baltic Express board chairman Māris Bremze.

January 27, 2020

Minister: the state may have to invest in port terminals to secure freights

It is possible state should invest in port terminals to secure, for example, freights from Belarus, said Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma, commenting on potential cooperation with Belarus in transportation of oil products.

January 27, 2020

In China, number of corona virus victims reaches 81, cases confirmed – 2 800

In China, the number of people, who have been killed by a serious outbreak of anew coronavirus have reached 81. The number virus cases, however, is much higher – 2 827.

January 27, 2020

Life in UK after Brexit day to stay the same for transition months

The United Kingdom will on Friday, January 31, begin its way out of the European Union. For the 11-month transition period, everyday is expected to stay the same as as British government negotiates an agreement on future relations with the bloc.

January 27, 2020

Officials avoid giving a clear answer in regards to state grants for Latvian Railway

State officials avoid giving a clear answer as whether or not Latvian Railway could end up in a situation when the company may require state budget assistance, as reported by LTV programme De Facto.

January 27, 2020

NBA star Bryant’s helicopter flew in poor weather conditions

The U.S. helicopter crash, which took the lives of NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people, took place in conditions that the local police considered too dangerous for flying.

January 27, 2020

Economic Police may investigate Olainfarm’s council’s operations during Rebenoks’ term

Latvian State Police Economic Crimes Enforcement Unit may have commenced a criminal process over operations of pharmaceutical company Olainfarm’s council for the time when Pāvels Rebenoks and lawyer Mārtiņš Krieķis were in charge of it, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.

January 27, 2020

Weather in Latvia to remain warm and rich with precipitation in last days of January

Weather in Latvia will be dictated by several cyclones this week. This means rain, snow and wet snow. Wind will draw in from the south, making it so that air temperature at the end of January remains uncharacteristically high for the winter month, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology.

January 27, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Do you support pre-election campaigning only in the official language?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!