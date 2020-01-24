Olainfarm shareholders fail to convene due to lack of quorum

Because of the lack of quorum, the extraordinary meeting of Olainfarm shareholders originally scheduled for Friday, 24 January, did not take place. It was planned to discuss changes to the company council during this meeting, as reported by the company’s representative Ieva Lapiņa-Ennīte.

She reports shareholders representing 2 978 701 vote-worthy shares or 21.15% of vote-worthy capital had registered for the Friday meeting of Olainfarm shareholders. Because of that, there was no quorum to initiate the extraordinary meeting.

Olainfarm shareholder’s meeting was called on Friday following the request from its largest shareholder LLC Olmafarm.

More on this topic: BNN investigation | Rebenoks and Krieķis may have plans to return to Olainfarm board despite ties to serious crimes

In 2019 Olmafarm turned to the Enterprise Register with a request to organize a shareholder’s meeting to discuss topics like dismissal of the company’s council and audit committee and election of new ones.

At the same time, the statement to the stock market mentioned that Olmafarm would propose council member candidates during the meeting or before the beginning of the shareholder meeting.

As previously reported, Zemgale District Court had approved the request submitted in September to temporarily put a halt to Olmafarm’s voting rights during shareholder meetings of Olainfarm. On top of that, Olmafarm is also temporarily not allowed to use Olainfarm shares worth approximately EUR 60 million. The request for temporary security measures was requested by Anna Emīlija Maligina.