Olainfarm talks. Krieķis indifferent to inheritors’ interests – the goal is «getting the digits»

Mārtiņš Krieķis likely had some intentions to lead Olainfarm towards insolvency. This much can be gathered from the statement heard in the recently published recordings – that the lawyer is indifferent to inheritors’ interests – the goal is «getting the digits».

In the public space, however, he claims it’s the current Olainfarm management is the one acting with malicious intent, pushing the company towards insolvency. However, public statements do not match what is said in private conversations.

On 17 April 2018 talks took place in some café, during which Krieķis explains that the company should be made insolvent of «no clarity is achieved by the time the shareholders meeting [5 June 2018]».

As the lawyer claims: «I really don’t care about others.» Krieķis also makes it clear that the inheritors – Irina Maligina and Nika Saveļjeva – do not make any decisions, other people do.

He also wastes no time is saying that «Irina currently is in the weakest position» and that «she can be fooled like no one’s business». «And this depends solely on us,» stresses Krieķis.

He also implies that the possible death of the inheritors’ grandmother is just an opportunity for each of the sisters to receive EUR 50 000.

It should be stressed that when it comes to Olainfarm affairs, Krieķis works together with Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor, sworn attorney Pāvels Rebenoks, whom Nemiro had planned to appoint to Latvenergo council.

On Tuesday, 11 February, Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš announced, however, that Rebenoks would not be appointed to Latvenergo council. Rebenoks has said that the prime minister’s statement is «unacceptable and pitiful» and can be considered interference with the selection process.

Rebenoks announced on the same day that he withdraws his candidacy to work in Latvenergo.

BNN had previously reported that Rebenoks and Krieķis had engaged in raiderism when they were appointed to Olainfarm council in September 2018 even though they had been originally hired ‘for EUR 500 per hour to assist’ Irina Maligina, Nika Saveļjeva and Sergejs Saveļjevs take control over Olainfarm.

More on this topic: Continuation of Olainfarm talks: the raiderism of Nemiro’s advisor Rebenoks

Neither of the two ‘helpers’ are part of the company’s council any more, but information available to BNN states that they have plans to return there.