Rīgas satiksme cancels most discounts for the duration of state of emergency
On 27 March Riga City Council’s interim administration decided to cancel most of the discounts offered to residents in public transport to reduce passenger flow and limit the spread of COVID-19, as reported by the city council.
Passenger fee benefits are planned to be cancelled for all who were previously provided with discounts. Discounts will remain in force for 1st and 2nd group invalids, pre-school age children, state and municipal police officers, as well as teachers of municipal education facilities.
Although initially it was planned to limit the passenger flow at peak hours, setting restrictions before 11:00 and after 15:00, when ticket price discounts are not in force. Technological solutions cannot provide this. Because of this, it has been decided to cancel all benefits for the duration of the state of emergency, the city council explains.
Public transport services will be free for healthcare and social workers during the state of emergency. Healthcare industry and its specialists are vitally important. This is why Rīgas satiksme has been asked to provide these passengers with 100% discounts.
As reported, during a joint meeting of the Crisis Management Council and the government on 14 March it was decided to limit the open hours of culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure venues for the duration of the state of emergency in the country. As such, it has been decided that they are to close doors at 23:00.
The government has also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.
Those returning from abroad have to maintain 14-day self-isolation.
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Crisis Management Council and the government decided to shut down all international passenger services for the duration of the state of emergency.
On 24 March, Latvia’s government decided to close gyms. Shopping centres are to close down on weekends. This requirement does not apply to pharmacies, food stores, veterinary stores, gardening and construction stores, as well as optician stores.
The state of emergency in Estonia will remain in force until 1 May. In Lithuania the state of emergency will remain in force until 13 April. During this period of time sports, culture, leisure and entertainment events are prohibited in the country.
Latvian government imposes new restrictions on public gatherings
A new restriction imposed by the Latvian government states that no more than two people are allowed to gather in a room of a public place. This restriction will not extend to people living in the same household, parents and their children, as well as persons performing duties associated with their profession.
Round timber price decline observed in Latvia in first half-year of 2019
Compared to the 1st half of 2019, the average purchase prices both of coniferous round timber and of deciduous trees fell in the 2nd half of 2019. The largest drop was recorded in the prices of black alder sawlogs in diameter 18–24 cm, while the smallest decline was observed in the prices of asp sawlogs in diameter 18–24 cm.
Detachment to grow harder, important to maintain routine, says Estonian psychologist
A psychologist in Estonia, where an emergency situation has been in place for ten days amid a COVID-19 outbreak, has evaluated that it will become harder to live in isolation and suggested having a daily routine, ERR reports.
KPV LV picks Nemiro as vice-chairman despite reputation problems
Ralfs Nemiro and Ēriks Pucens were picked as KPV LV political party chairman Atis Zakatistovs deputies during the first online meeting of the newly-elected management board, as reported by the party.
Why does Latvia’s Interior Affairs Minister want the football federation president’s post?
Although Latvian Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens should be putting all effort into his direct duties and measures to limit COVID-19, he, in spite of Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s objections, he still intends to run for the post of president of Latvian Football Federation.
Latest COVID-19 data for Baltics. 376 in Latvia, 484 in Lithuania, 715 in Estonia
The number of COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 376, which is the lowest number of infections among Baltic States. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 484 infections. 44 of the infected people are medical workers.
In Spain, 838 people die from COVID-19 one day
In Spain, in one day to Sunday, March 29, 838 people have died from health problems related to COVID-19. Meanwhile, in Italy, for the second consecutive day, the number of lethal cases dropped.
COVID-19 confirmed for Stradins Hospital surgeon
Infection with COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed for a surgeon working at Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital, as reported by LTV programme Panorāma.
airBaltic to recover pre-crisis operation volumes in 2021, if not sooner
Latvia’s national airline airBaltic may recover its pre-crisis operation volumes in 2021, if not sooner, says airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss.
Russia closes land border; trucks exempt from ban
Russia is closing from Monday, March 30, its borders in a measure to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, but cargo trucks will be allowed to cross the border, Russian state news agency TASS reports.
Covid-19 update in Baltics. 347 in Latvia, 437 in Lithuania, 679 in Estonia
The number of Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 347, which is the lowest number of infections among Baltic States. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 437 infections.
Week in Lithuania: 5th person succumbs to COVID-19, court postpones January 13 case hearing, new ambassadors appointed
Last week, in Lithuania, the President urged EU leaders to be tougher on COVID-19 after the fifth person in Lithuania died from COVID-19. In other news, Senukai retail chain was cleared by Competition watchdog and a court postponed the hearing of the January 13 case.
BNN summary of the week: Muižnieks reinstated as rector. Friendly fuel prices
BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: State of Emergency, Post, Outlook, Solutions, Opinion and Price decline.
1 500 people have returned to Latvia since the beginning of state of emergency
After 27 March, no repatriation flights are planned for Latvian citizens unless it is an emergency, as confirmed by Latvian Foreign Affairs Ministry’s press-secretary Jānis Beķeris.
Covid-19 infection confirmed for a doctor of Rēzekne Hospital
Covid-19 infection has been confirmed for a doctor of Rēzekne Hospital, as reported by Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre. The centre received this information on Thursday, 26 March. SPKC notes the infected doctor has been provided with recommendations for preventive measures.
Europol warns about rapid crime rate increase during coronavirus pandemic
During the coronavirus pandemic there has been an increase with crime rates, as criminals and criminal organizations quickly adapt their methods, as reported by Europol on Friday, 27 March.
Experts explain | don’t buy into internet offers of slimming pills – they don’t exist!
The healthy lifestyle cult has become more popular in recent years. This tendency has opened the way for greedy snake oil salesmen to get rich at the expense of people who want to become slim, especially now, when residents stay home and want to stay in good shape without exercising.
Estonia orders protective equipment from China for 10 million euros
Estonia has ordered from a company in China antiviral protection and medial equipment worth more than 10 million euros. Tallinn explained supplies could not be ordered in Europe right now, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported.
Electricity price reduces for households in Latvia
From Q4 2019 onward the price of electricity has reduced, according to the latest market data from the Public Utilities Commission. Prices benefit from warm weather and recovery of water reserves, which allows increasing the power production output at hydroelectric power stations.
Latest Covid-19 data for Baltics. 280 in Latvia, 344 in Lithuania, 575 in Estonia
The number of Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 280, which means this country has the lowest number of infection cases among the three Baltic States. Lithuanian media report 344 infection cases.
BNN asks | expert speaks about the «panic» over coronavirus SARS-CoV-2
I would like to explain to readers that the word panic may not be the best description for the general mood that has increased in many parts of the world, including Latvia, in the past several weeks because of the new coronavirus.
EU states agree to overcome virus outbreak and economic crisis together
The EU heads of member states and governments have agreed in a distance meeting to fight the virus outbreak in the territory of the bloc with joint efforts, ensuring the supply of medical equipment and funding the development of a vaccine, the EU European Council sated in a press release.
Workers from all industries eligible for idleness benefits in Latvia
After meeting certain criteria, workers from companies working in all industries will become eligible for idleness benefits, as provided by Latvian Cabinet of Ministers supported rules developed by Economy Ministry for support of companies affected by Covid-19.
US surpasses China with largest number of coronavirus infections
In the US, the world’s largest number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus has been registered, surpassing the official data of China, American news agency Associated Press reports.
Newest comments
-
aha really @ 2020-03-27 16:25:04
-
Sam @ 2020-03-26 15:52:40
Yes, obviously the terrorists have sophisticated labs out in the desert where they can design and build these viruses, and then have the means to infiltrate the global community. Get a brain!
-
Peter (SE) @ 2020-03-25 19:39:10
Holy shit, sounds like Putin is the leader you listen to, and think he is some kind of "god". To me, he is a former KGB agent with to much power and thats why almost nobody dare to be critical.
-
@ 2020-03-23 18:07:05
Dear Daniel, the greatest enemies for the world are idiots like yourself
-
mishel @ 2020-03-23 08:17:44
Printing counterfeit banknotes and infiltrating bank information and money laundering by various hackers and drug traffickers and collecting donations such as the Clinton Foundation and earning money from the Internet (a successful way to earn 2 men in California!) Are ways to finance terrorists.