Rīgas satiksme cancels most discounts for the duration of state of emergency

On 27 March Riga City Council’s interim administration decided to cancel most of the discounts offered to residents in public transport to reduce passenger flow and limit the spread of COVID-19, as reported by the city council.

Passenger fee benefits are planned to be cancelled for all who were previously provided with discounts. Discounts will remain in force for 1st and 2nd group invalids, pre-school age children, state and municipal police officers, as well as teachers of municipal education facilities.

Although initially it was planned to limit the passenger flow at peak hours, setting restrictions before 11:00 and after 15:00, when ticket price discounts are not in force. Technological solutions cannot provide this. Because of this, it has been decided to cancel all benefits for the duration of the state of emergency, the city council explains.

Public transport services will be free for healthcare and social workers during the state of emergency. Healthcare industry and its specialists are vitally important. This is why Rīgas satiksme has been asked to provide these passengers with 100% discounts.

As reported, during a joint meeting of the Crisis Management Council and the government on 14 March it was decided to limit the open hours of culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure venues for the duration of the state of emergency in the country. As such, it has been decided that they are to close doors at 23:00.

The government has also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.

Those returning from abroad have to maintain 14-day self-isolation.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Crisis Management Council and the government decided to shut down all international passenger services for the duration of the state of emergency.

On 24 March, Latvia’s government decided to close gyms. Shopping centres are to close down on weekends. This requirement does not apply to pharmacies, food stores, veterinary stores, gardening and construction stores, as well as optician stores.

The state of emergency in Estonia will remain in force until 1 May. In Lithuania the state of emergency will remain in force until 13 April. During this period of time sports, culture, leisure and entertainment events are prohibited in the country.