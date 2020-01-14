bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Rīgas satiksme council chairman Klincis dismissed from his position

LETA
January 14, 2020

Rīgas satiksme, Rolands Klincis, board, approval, Druvis Kleins, Juris RadzevičsAfter reviewing submitted documents detailing public transport company Rīgas satiksme (RS) personnel selection process, the company’s shareholder Juris Radzevičs has decided to dismiss the company’s council chairman Rolands Klincis from his held position.

Klincis has confirmed his own dismissal, but he refused to comment Radzevičs’s decision, saying this is not something that should be done on the public space. Klincis was appointed to the council in December 2019, when, upon becoming the company’s shareholder, he was picked for this post by the new vice-mayor Druvis Kleins.

At the same time, he said the matter regarding the reinstatement of Emīls Jakrins and Elīna Epalte-Drulle in RS was not decided by one person.

Meanwhile, Radzevičs, commenting on his own decision, said the process with the nomination of the board has not been transparent lately, was not based on good management principles and does not inspire trust from society.

Because Klincis was responsible for this process, he should take responsibility for this situation, says Riga City Council executive director.

At the same time, Radzevičs has reinstated Ainārs Ozols and Andrejs Pančenko as council members, who were previously dismissed by Kleins alongside Normunds Narvaišu in December. The two will be interim council members until full-time council members have been selected.

When asked if the new council could decide on changes to the board composition, Radzevičs notes that the council is scheduled to gather on Tuesday, 14 January.

Radzevičs said there was enough of a reason to conclude that at the time of the board’s approval part of the selection processes’ documents had not been signed and were corrected later.

Radzevičs says he does not object to council members Ernests Saulītis and Juris Švanders, who had previously worked together with Klincis in the council. This is because Saulītis had not worked in the nomination committee and both he and Švanders were picked for their posts during the selection process.

The interviewed council members admit they are unable to comment if any changes are expected for the composition of the company’s board, as well as whether Jakrins and Epalte-Drulle could be dismissed.

Following the changes, RS council has Saulītis, Švanders, Narvaišs, Ozols and Pančenko as members.

As previously reported, Riga City Council executive director Radzevičs has been RS shareholder since the beginning of January. After becoming a shareholder, he did not hide having questions about the company’s board selection process.

According to him, the contenders picked in the first stage of the contest – Jakrins and Epalte-Drulle – may have been picked by Klincis single-handedly without consulting with other members of the commission.

Radzevičs invited Klincis to submit documents that would justify why contenders excluded in the first stage were re-approved and made winners.

Public Advisory Council considers several potential NEPLP candidates

Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council Public Advisory Council considers publicist Ilmārs Šlāpins, journalist Jānis Eglītis, once Culture Ministry’s Media Policy Office manager Roberts Putnis and journalist Ieva Kalderauska as the most appropriate candidates for posts in the council.

January 14, 2020

Estonian energy giant cuts CO2 emissions, plans new oil plant

Estonian energy producer Eesti Energia has stated it has reduced energy production from fossil oil shale resulting in a considerable cut in CO2 emissions and expressed plans to build a new oil plant.

January 14, 2020

Initiative registered to reduce the number of Saeima deputies to 50

On Tuesday, 14 January, the Central Election Commission registered a proposal that suggests reducing the number of Saeima deputies from 100 to 50, CVK reports.

January 14, 2020

Avian influenza infection cases registered in Hungary

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been found in a domestic bird enclosure with more than 50 000 turkeys in Esztergom district of Komárom in Hungary, as reported by Latvian Food and Veterinary Service.

January 14, 2020

Statistics: Lithuania registers first population growth year since 1990s

In Lithuania, for the first time since the 1990s, its population has grown during the year 2019, according to Statistics Lithuania. The top emigration destination for Lithuanians was the United Kingdom.

January 14, 2020

In Slovak journalist’s murder trial guilt admitted by army veteran

In a Slovak court trying the double murder case of journalist Ján Kuciak, a suspect former soldier has confessed to having killed the couple.

January 14, 2020

Pūce still waiting for Ventspils City Council’s reaction to sanctions against Lembergs

Latvian Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry is still waiting for a response from Ventspils City Council’s deputies in relation to the invitation to prevent the influence of the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes and is applied with international sanctions, over municipal administration’s work, said minister Juris Pūce in an interview to 900 seconds programme.

January 14, 2020

Libyan warring governments sign settlement deal, army opts out

In the Libyan conflict, the warring sides and competing governments are looking for a peace deal. The competing governments have signed after talks in Moscow a draft settlement deal, yet the Commander of the Libyan National Army has refused.

January 14, 2020

U.S. removes China from its list of currency manipulators

The U.S. has removed China from the U.S. list of currency manipulators as the two countries plan to sign a new preliminary trade deal.

January 14, 2020

Riga City Construction Office commissions Z-Towers building

On 10 January 2020 Riga City Construction Office issued a positive conclusion on the commissioning of Z-Towers, as confirmed by construction representatives.

January 14, 2020

Ticket prices increase for regional public transport routes in Latvia

From 15 January onward the price of bus tickets on regional routes in Latvia will increase EUR 0.10. Prices of train tickets will increase EUR 0.10 to EUR 0.20, depending on the region, Road Transport Directorate reminds.

January 13, 2020

Latvia provides political asylum to Russian journalist Shvaryov

Latvia has provided political asylum to Russian news agency Rosbalt journalist Aleksandr Shvaryov, who is accused of libel against Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Russian government has declared an international manhunt for the journalist.

January 13, 2020

UK’s last state allows same-sex marriage

In the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland was the last part of the country not to register same-sex marriages. This changed on Monday, January 13.

January 13, 2020

Honour to Serve Riga will not support Mayor Oļegs Burovs’ dismissal

The political party Honour to Serve Riga does not plan to cave in to demands from coalition partners and will not vote for the replacement of Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs, as announced by GKR chairman Andris Ameriks after a meeting of the party’s faction on Monday, 13 January.

January 13, 2020

Court finally reconvenes to review Lembergs’ case after a long break

After a break that lasted more than six months, Riga Regional Court reconvened again at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 13 January, to continue reviewing the criminal case involving the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs.

January 13, 2020

Lithuania seeks to regulate social media advertising by influencers

Famous people on social media often endorse to their followers a product or service. Lithuania’s consumer rights watchdog is now requiring to include the word «advertisement» in such posts.

January 13, 2020

New Rīgas satiksme board approved on last year’s last work day

Multiple decisions were made in the final days of 2019. These decisions had shaken up the already fragile coalition in Riga City Council. It is not only that the previously excluded candidates were appointed to Rīgas satiksme’s board, an opportunity was also rapidly used by the tenants of Riga Central Market. Harmony deputies together with For Riga! bloc are also dissatisfied with Mayor Oļegs Burovs and want him out, Nekā personīga programme reports.

January 13, 2020

Abkhaz leader Khajimba resigns after election-fraud protests

In Georgia’s separatist region of Abghazia, its «President» Raul Khajimba has resigned after four days of protests in the regional capital, Sukhumi.

January 13, 2020

This week’s weather in Latvia to remain unusual for winter

The beginning of the week weather-wise will be similar to last week – generally cloudy and windy weather with precipitation, according to Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

January 13, 2020

Iran protests continue after revelations of downing passenger plane

In Iran, for the second day in a row protests have continued after its army admitted shooting down the Ukrainian passenger plane with 176 people on board.

January 13, 2020

Saeima’s decision to extend mission in Iraq will not be compulsory for Latvian troops

Saeima’s mandate for the extension of Latvian military mission in Iraq is not for making it compulsory, rather to providing legal rights for troops to participate in this mission, Defence Minister Artis Pabriks explained in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Monday, 13 January.

January 13, 2020

Week in Lithuania: Soldiers removed from Iraq, authorities scramble to inspect polluting facilities

In Lithuania, the top news stories of last week were the withdrawal of Lithuanian soldiers from Iraq, authorities scrambling to inspect polluting facilities, as well as the U-turn on the decision on green arrows on traffic lights.

January 12, 2020

BNN summary of the week: Lembergs and ZZS stick together. «Borderline arbitrariness». Distrust in Burovs

It seems there is no force in this world that can cut the ties between the Union of Greens and Farmers and the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes. Even US sanctions, which have the potential to undermine funding for ZZS and its very existence, are not enough.

January 12, 2020

Inflation in Latvia reportedly 2.3% at the end of 2019

Compared to December 2018, the average level of consumer prices rose by 2.3 % in December 2019. Prices of goods have increased by 2.1 % and prices of services by 2.6 %.

January 10, 2020
