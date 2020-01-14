Rīgas satiksme council chairman Klincis dismissed from his position

After reviewing submitted documents detailing public transport company Rīgas satiksme (RS) personnel selection process, the company’s shareholder Juris Radzevičs has decided to dismiss the company’s council chairman Rolands Klincis from his held position.

Klincis has confirmed his own dismissal, but he refused to comment Radzevičs’s decision, saying this is not something that should be done on the public space. Klincis was appointed to the council in December 2019, when, upon becoming the company’s shareholder, he was picked for this post by the new vice-mayor Druvis Kleins.

At the same time, he said the matter regarding the reinstatement of Emīls Jakrins and Elīna Epalte-Drulle in RS was not decided by one person.

Meanwhile, Radzevičs, commenting on his own decision, said the process with the nomination of the board has not been transparent lately, was not based on good management principles and does not inspire trust from society.

Because Klincis was responsible for this process, he should take responsibility for this situation, says Riga City Council executive director.

At the same time, Radzevičs has reinstated Ainārs Ozols and Andrejs Pančenko as council members, who were previously dismissed by Kleins alongside Normunds Narvaišu in December. The two will be interim council members until full-time council members have been selected.

When asked if the new council could decide on changes to the board composition, Radzevičs notes that the council is scheduled to gather on Tuesday, 14 January.

Radzevičs said there was enough of a reason to conclude that at the time of the board’s approval part of the selection processes’ documents had not been signed and were corrected later.

Radzevičs says he does not object to council members Ernests Saulītis and Juris Švanders, who had previously worked together with Klincis in the council. This is because Saulītis had not worked in the nomination committee and both he and Švanders were picked for their posts during the selection process.

The interviewed council members admit they are unable to comment if any changes are expected for the composition of the company’s board, as well as whether Jakrins and Epalte-Drulle could be dismissed.

Following the changes, RS council has Saulītis, Švanders, Narvaišs, Ozols and Pančenko as members.

As previously reported, Riga City Council executive director Radzevičs has been RS shareholder since the beginning of January. After becoming a shareholder, he did not hide having questions about the company’s board selection process.

According to him, the contenders picked in the first stage of the contest – Jakrins and Epalte-Drulle – may have been picked by Klincis single-handedly without consulting with other members of the commission.

Radzevičs invited Klincis to submit documents that would justify why contenders excluded in the first stage were re-approved and made winners.

More on this topic: New Rīgas satiksme board approved on last year’s last work day