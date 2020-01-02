Rīgas satiksme receives new board; both Jakriks and Epalte-Drulle approved

Following documents submitted by the selection committee, the council of Riga municipality’s public transport company Rīgas satiksme has approved a new management board, the company affirms.

From now on, RS board will consist of Transport Ministry’s deputy state secretary Džineta Innusa, Road Traffic Safety Directorate board member Jānis Golubevs, ex-Olainfarm board member and SEB Bank Baltic Accounts and Operations manager Inga Krūkle, as well as interim RS board members Emīls Jakrins and Elīna Epalte-Drulle.

Epalte-Drulle was RS Administrative Resources Office’s director. LTV programme De Facto had previously reported that both she and Jakriks were excluded from RS board members selection process because of reputation risks. The programme found out that Epalte-Drulle had caught the attention of corruption enforcement authorities last year – investigative activities were performed in her office in RS and home. She told the programme that she has no status in the criminal process and that she does not have the right to comment on the investigative activities.

Jakrins, on the other hand, has worked in the company’s board since December 2016. He was forced from the company board after a corruption scandal at the end of 2018, when the entire board was dissolved. He was appointed as an interim board member in summer 2019.

For two years he served as Riga City Council’s acting director of the Transport Department. Last week he was appointed as acting director of the City Development Department.

As noted by the company’s council chairman Rolands Klincis, the most important criteria used by the selection committee was the ability to ensure uninterrupted function of the company, quality management and risk management.

«During the selection of board members and after interviewing potential candidates, members of the committee evaluated board members’ professional capabilities based on criteria of professionalism, experience and competence,» claims Klincis.

RS board member will gather for the first meeting this week to approve the new composition and puck a new chairman.

There are three RS council members in the Board Approval Committee, as well as three Riga City Council representatives and a social partner.

A total of 176 people had stood candidate for the RS board members selection process.

Candidate assessment in the second stage of the process was performed by LLC Human Source and the board selection committee.