Rīgas satiksme’s shareholder to ask prosecutor to assess council chairman’s approval

Municipal public transport company Rīgas satiksme shareholder, executive director of Riga City Council Juris Radzēvičs, plans to turn to the office of the prosecutor over the approval of Rolands Klinčs as council chairman of Rīgas satiksme, he said in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Monday, 6 January.

Radzēvičs explained that lawyers have said that Klinčs’ approval had breached the proper procedure and that in the best case scenario he could have been appointed for a temporary period of time, not a full five-year term. Because of this he plans to turn to the office of the prosecutor to see if the council chairman’s approval procedure had reached any terms.

In regards to the approval of RS board, Radzēvičs noted that he has yet to receive documents that would provide justifications for the approval of Elīna Epalte-Drulle and Emīls Jakrins to the new board. RS capital shareholder explained it is important to understand that an approval of the board has happened. Additionally, it is important to consider the roles of the council chairman and council members in decision-making.

Radzēvičš noted that he was told that minutes of the meeting of the council during which the board was approved were not signed and that there had been correction of texts in favour of the council chairman.

He stresses that the board approval process casts a shadow of doubt not only over the new board of RS but its council as well.

The next steps will be assessing the responsibilities of the council and potential consequences, said Radzēvičs, adding there is a potential for dismissing RS council.

As previously reported, the company’s council approved the newly-composed board on 30 December. On Thursday, 2 January, Transport Ministry’s deputy state secretary Džineta Innusa was appointed as board chairperson.

From now on the company’s board will consist of Transport Ministry’s deputy state secretary Džineta Innusa, Road Traffic Safety Directorate board member Jānis Golubevs, ex-Olainfarm board member and SEB Bank Baltic Accounts and Operations manager Inga Krūkle, as well as interim RS board members Emīls Jakrins and Elīna Epalte-Drulle.

As noted by the company’s council chairman Rolands Klincis, the most important criteria used by the selection committee was the ability to ensure uninterrupted function of the company, quality management and risk management.

Read also: Džineta Innusa appointed as board chairperson of Rīgas satiksme

Candidate assessment in the second stage of the process was performed by LLC Human Source and the board selection committee.

RS was left without a board after Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) commenced an investigation of the public transport company’s procurements. KNAB commenced a criminal process in relation to three RS procurements: the 2016 low-floor tram procurement worth EUR 62 597 477, the 2013 procurement of trolleybuses worth EUR 131 646 135, as well as the 2013 procurement of buses worth EUR 75 808 297. The criminal process investigates bribery of officials and money laundering.

The previous RS board stepped down after the case was launched. The board consisted of then the chairman of RS board Leons Bemhens, then the acting director of Riga City Council’s Transport Department Jakrins, Jurmala City Council deputy Larisa Loskutova, Baldone County Council deputy Andrejs Požarnovsm as well as Honour to Serve Riga member Inese Švekle. RS then approved an interim board the composition of which often changed.