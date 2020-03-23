Rīgas satiksme urges residents to not use public transport without a good reason

From 22 March onward buses, a notification will be played in trolleybuses and trams operated by Rīgas satiksme (RS) to urge residents to reconsider trips, as reported by municipal company’s representative Baiba Bartaševiča.

To reduce the risk of spread of Covid-19 coronavirus, every person’s involvement and participation in preventive measures, which is why it is important for residents to contact with others as rarely as possible and only use public transport services if it is really necessary, stresses Bartaševiča.

«The clients who have returned from abroad in the past 14 days are urged to stay quarantined and avoid using public transport services.»

Bartaševiča stresses: «Let’s be responsible and take of our own and other people’s health».

Residents are urged to contact RS using the hotline 20361862 or by e-mail info@rigassatiksme.lv. It is also possible to contact the company using www.rigassatiksme.lv section Contact us.