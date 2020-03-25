Rīgas Siltums heating company promises to not penalize missed payments

During the state of emergency no penalties will be calculated for missed or delayed payments. Additionally, heating will not be cut off for missed payments, promises heating company AS Rīgas Siltums (RS).

RS, considering the effect the state of emergency in the country may have on clients’ solvency, will not calculate late pay penalties and will not cut off heating during the heating season, the company reports.

RS board chairman Normunds Talcis: «In this situation everyone should act responsibly and cohesively. We have decided to adopt certain support activities for our clients to the best of our ability. This takes the form on not calculating late fees and continuing heating supply even if payments are missed or delayed.»

He also adds that 1 April marks the coming into force of a reduced heating energy tariff intended to ease payments for clients.

The company invites clients who have no problems with payments to continue making payments as normal so that RS is able to pay energy resource suppliers and provide secure and uninterrupted supply of heating energy to Riga’s residents.

RS urges clients to carefully consider regimes established for individual heating hubs, especially consider possible reduction of heating consumption in education institutions and hotels, which now stand idle. This way the company believes it may be possible to save heating energy.

The new heating energy tariff in Riga starting with 1 April will be 48.08 EUR/MWh (without VAT), which is 7.4% lower than the previously approved heating energy tariff in Riga (51.90 EUR/MWh). This will be the lowest heating energy tariff among Latvia’s largest cities.

Because of the state of emergency, RS has decided to reduce direct contacts and is in the progress of restructuring its everyday operations by ensuring remote work options, meetings and document circulation, the company notes.

The company already provides on-site disinfection for workers. Additionally, the company performs frequent disinfection and airing of rooms. It is also planned to commence regular body temperature measurements for employees.