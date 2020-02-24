S&P Global Rating upgrades Latvia’s credit rating to historically highest level

International credit rating agency S&P Global Rating has upgraded Latvia’s credit rating from A to A+ with stable future outlook, as mentioned in the agency’s published announcement.

As reported by Finance Ministry, this is the first time Latvia has received such a high credit rating since the country has been set a credit rating, and this is regularly done since 1997.

The agency says the cautious fiscal policy will continue supporting the already moderate decline of Latvian debts in spite of slightly weaker medium term economic growth. S&P Global Rating predicts Latvia’s debts will have reduced by approximately 27% of GDP by 2023.

Very beneficial macroeconomic conditions and strong economic growth over many years, as well as Latvia’s political efforts to control costs have supported fiscal consolidation, the agency explains.

Low debt level may contribute to Latvia’s small and open economy’s fiscal policy adaptation in the event of external shocks.

The agency admits that in spite of the fractured state of political parties, Latvia’s accomplishments in adoption of Moneyval recommendations in the past 18 months is worth taking into account, considering the country has formed an appropriate system for prevention of money laundering and financial crimes, as well restoration of the country’s financial system’s reputation. The agency stresses that Latvia has demonstrated its ability to implement an effective policy, Finance Ministry comments on S&P Global Rating report.

Finance Minister Jānis Reirs believes such a high rating is unprecedented proof of the country’s public finance management policy. «The country’s credit rating upgrade is foundation for attraction of investments for Latvia as a trustworthy and safe partner,» the minister is convinced.

S&P Global Ratings reports that it may be possible to upgrade Latvia’s credit rating again if Latvia’s economic accomplishments and financial state exceeds the agency’s outlooks. However, considering weak economic perspectives of Latvia’s most important trade partners, the agency does not consider this scenario believable in the next two years.

The agency also notes that Latvia’s credit rating may be downgraded if the country’s debt ratio to GDP increases, which would serve as proof of the worsening of the country’s fiscal state. This may happen if external demand affects the country’s growth and financial state more negatively.

S&P Global Ratings mention that factors that limit credit ratings include relatively low income level and long-term demographic challenges.

At the same time S&P Global Ratings predicts Latvia’s economy may grow 2.7% this year.