Swedbank: Latvian households’ financial situation assessment the highest since 2013

For the first time since 2013 the assessment of Latvian households’ financial situation has reached its highest score, when positive responses exceed negative, according to results of a survey by Swedbank.

27% of respondents believe that when compared to 2018 their household’s financial situation has experienced slight improvements. 4% believe they have experienced significant improvements to their financial situation. 43% believe the financial situation of their household has not changed at all over the course of the year.

Relatively more often improvements to their household’s financial situation is mentioned by residents aged 18 to 24 years: 39% of respondents of this age say their financial situation has improved somewhat, whereas 9% mention considerable improvements, according to survey results.

The least amount of improvements and more often worsening of their financial situation is mentioned by respondents aged 55 to 63 years, which is only one-fifth of those who have experienced minor improvements. This group and residents with low income are also the ones to experience negative income level changes the most often

Generally more improvements to household budgets are experienced by residents with medium to high income, whereas people with low income more often admit that their financial situation continues worsening.

«More and more residents experience changes in their everyday, which is mainly thanks to general income growth. In reality we can see the increased wage effect left from recent years, which has affected a large range of people, allowing them to assess their financial situation with a plus sign,» says Evija Kropa, Swedbank Institute of Finances expert.

Negative influence – housing, transport and food expenses

For the third year in a row all age and income groups the most negative effect on household solvency came from increased expenses on food, housing and transports, according to data from Swedbank.

But this year there has been an improvement for households’ ability to make ends meet at the end of the month. Residents’ sense of workplace security has also improved. Positive effects came from legislative changes, too, even though state legislative changes that affect households’ expenses through excise tax goods, municipal services and transport services, as well as housing expenses and food expenses are generally viewed negatively.

«Although residents’ monthly income continues increasing slightly, so do the inescapable cost positions for food, housing and transport. This is why the majority of people are unable to fully enjoy their growing income and clearly know the cause for emerging additional expenses,» says Kropa.

«According to survey results, there is a strong link between residents’ income level and ability to make savings – the higher the income, the more often residents experience positive changes and the more money they are able to put aside for big purchases or bad days,» comments the economist.

The lowest effect on residents’ solvency was caused by changes to areas like general household debt and state and municipal benefits and their accessibility – more than half of residents have not experienced any major changes in these positions for three years, according to survey results.

Future outlook – cautious

Looking at the possible changes for their household’s financial situation in the next 12 months, there are no records for optimism and trends remain similar to previous years.

27% of residents believe their financial state will improve, but as many residents are also concerned the situation may worsen. 31% of residents believe the financial situation of their household will remain unchanged next year.